Caution is a virtue.
But when the proper course of action is clear, inaction can no longer be characterized as caution.
At that point, caution becomes cowardice.
Sen. Jim Risch reached that point last week.
A law called the Magnitsky Act gives Congress a procedure for demanding an executive branch investigation into human rights abuses. Congress exercised that authority several months ago, demanding a determination as to whether the brutal Saudi dictator Mohammed bin Salman directed the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Saudis were angry.
“We will not tolerate any discussion of anything that is disparaging towards our monarch or our crown prince,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told the BBC.
The legal deadline for that report, a first step toward possible sanctions on the dictator, came and went. No report was produced.
This caused outrage on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Risch recently assumed the chairmanship, Politico reported.
“It’s not a good way to start the new Congress in its relationship with the Foreign Relations Committee,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said. “It violates the law. And the law is clear about those timelines. I’m urging them and I expect them to comply with the law.”
“They were supposed to make a report on Friday (Feb. 8), and they didn’t do it,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. “And the only thing I can say now is they better have a good excuse for not issuing it.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said: “The president has to comply with the Magnitsky Act. He has not done so in a timely manner yet.”
What did Risch do in the face of executive defiance of the law and Congress, while the rest of his committee was ringing alarm bells? He hit the snooze button.
“We have had numerous briefings and meetings with the administration where we put the information together that we have, that they had, and like I say it’s a work in progress,” Risch told Politico, adding that he was personally satisfied with the administration’s efforts.
Risch’s characterization of the situation is a farce. The Trump Administration’s position is that it is not bound to comply with the Magnitsky Act: “The president maintains his discretion to decline to act on congressional committee requests when appropriate,” the administration said in a statement on the day the deadline passed.
Risch assumed the chairmanship pledging that he wouldn’t spar with the president as his predecessor, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, had done. Evidently, that includes looking the other way when the executive branch breaks the law and defies Congress.
There have been recent allegations that officials in the Trump Administration attempted to transfer nuclear technology to the Saudis, an effort championed by former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI and is awaiting sentencing. A preliminary House report says whistleblowers have come forward alleging the transfer was being pushed in violation of federal law, despite the risk it could help the Saudis develop nuclear weapons.
Perhaps Risch will launch his own investigation into these claims, but we aren’t holding our breath.
When Risch assumed leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, we asked whether he would act as a leader or a lackey, particularly on issues involving rampant human rights abuses committed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen and the murder of Khashoggi. The answer is now abundantly clear.
Idaho has produced two Foreign Relations Committee chairmen: Republican Sen. William Borah and Democratic Sen. Frank Church, both of whom had the courage to stand up to presidents at key moments. They were giants in the field of U.S. foreign relations. Risch has left us with little hope he will ever measure up to their example.