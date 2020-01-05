When you talk to lawmakers, you get the sense they’re gearing up for a fight. There seems to be heated disagreement brewing between the House and Senate over the process through which administrative rules are approved, among other matters.
Such esoteric disagreements are normal, but they should not derail the far more important issues on the Legislature’s plate.
Lawmakers should keep their focus on their home districts this session. Joint Rules of the House and Senate may matter a great deal if you spend your days in marble corridors, but people who spend their days behind a cash register or the wheel of a truck just don’t care. Representatives and senators should keep their focus on matters that affect the people who elect them.
Here are a few ways they could do that:
1. Leave the initiative process intact
Some minor changes to the initiative process could be acceptable. Adding a fiscal note estimating the budgetary impacts of a proposed initiative would be a fine step, so long as those fiscal notes are prepared by nonpartisan analysts. Requiring identification of signature gatherers would be unproblematic as well, depending on the details.
But the Legislature should not attempt to repeat what it did last year: silence ordinary voters of the state by erecting a minefield of red tape to effectively revoke the right to vote directly on state policy.
The number of legislative districts in which signatures must be gathered shouldn’t be changed — unless it’s to lower the number. The same goes for the number of signatures required.
Lawmakers could also extend the signature-gathering time frame, rather than restricting it as they’ve previously proposed. That would give rural areas — where signature-gathering is difficult, expensive and laborious simply because people are more spread out — a more level playing field to qualify initiatives that address their concerns.
If, as they claim, lawmakers are worried that rural areas don’t have an equal voice, this is the obvious policy to address it. If they take steps instead to simply condemn both rural and urban voters to silence, it should be understood as an effort to trample on the rights of the people.
2. Protect human rights
The Legislature has repeatedly kicked the can down the road on a number of important measures to prevent discrimination and abuse.
The Add the Words campaign has fought for a decade for a simple change: add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of other characteristics like race and religion that are protected from housing, employment and public accommodations discrimination under the Idaho Human Rights Act. But Idaho remains a place where a gay or transgender person can be fired or evicted simply because of who they are.
Add to that the ignominious distinction of allowing children to be married, even to adults many decades older than them. When Unchained at Last, a group that fights child marriage, compiled statistics on the practice, Idaho was found to have the highest rate of child marriage in the country. There is no minimum age. This paper has reported on one case where a 13-year-old girl was married off to a 39-year-old who raped her.
Another area where Idaho continues to distinguish itself is in allowing children to die of routine medical problems because their parents have religious objections to medicine. Some groups arguing to end the exemption for faith healing in Idaho’s medical neglect laws estimate the Gem State also has the highest rate in the country of children dying this way, often dying agonizing deaths from pneumonia or other diseases that could be treated with a simple round of antibiotics.
Let’s hope this is the year the Legislature removes these marks of shame from our state.
3. Repeal the grocery tax
Grocery taxes are stable because even in hard economic times people need to eat. But the price of that revenue stability is regressiveness: the grocery tax eats up a much larger portion of a poor family’s income than a rich one. That’s true of all sales taxes, but it’s particularly true where sales taxes target the necessities of life.
Repealing the grocery tax would be a heavy lift this year because income taxes have come in unexpectedly low after recent income tax cuts. But it’s not impossible.
The Legislature could find another source of tax revenue to fill the gap by raising taxes on high-income households. For example, it could create a new tax bracket for income in excess of $150,000 per year. A relatively small increase in taxes for those with a greater ability to pay would mean significant tax relief for those least able to.
Alternatively, the Legislature could reduce the billions it gives away each year through special interest tax breaks by closing a few loopholes.
4. Reform the justice system
Idaho faces such a severe prison overcrowding problem that the state will either need to sink hundreds of millions into a new prison or continue to pay other states to take our excess prisoners.
Unless lawmakers address the root of the problem: over-incarceration. A recent comprehensive review found a majority of Idaho prison inmates are incarcerated for nonviolent offenses. Lawmakers could address many of these offenses with punishments other than prison, or with shorter prison sentences than are currently imposed. They could also repeal many categories of mandatory minimum sentences, allowing judges to impose lighter sentences where warranted.
5. Update the homeowner’s exemption
Homeowners around Idaho are facing higher property taxes than they would like. This is especially true of those who have retired and so don’t have incomes rising in step with the economy. The most direct way to address this problem is to increase the homeowner’s exemption.
Idaho’s homeowner’s exemption stands today at a lower inflation-adjusted value than it did in 2007, and it hasn’t been boosted in four years even as home prices have risen sharply. The consequence is that any homeowner with a home and land valued at more than $200,000 — a majority of homes in the Gem State — won’t get the full value of the homeowner’s exemption. Raising the exemption cap is a straightforward, easy solution.