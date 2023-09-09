With Labor Day behind us and summer nearing an end, it marks the real beginning of another season.
Election season.
Anyone wanting to run in the November election had until 5 p.m. Friday to get on the ballot for school board, city council and other local positions.
We can’t fool ourselves into thinking that elections for city council members or school trustee seats aren’t important enough to bother with. Elections for positions like these have been nonpartisan for a long time. But as time goes on and hyperpartisanship grows, those days are fading away. It’s not just found in city council and school board elections either. It’s found in library board elections these days.
If we need a reminder of how partisan local elections have become, all that’s needed is to look at what’s been going on in the West Bonner County School District recently. Board Chairman Keith Rutledge and Vice Chairwoman Susan Brown were recalled by a more-than 60% majority in a special election. That came on the heels of former legislator Branden Durst being given that district’s superintendent position, despite a glaring lack of qualifications, with no classroom experience, no administrative experience, needing a waiver from state requirements in order to hold the position.
A West Bonner school board meeting was canceled last week after a Bonner County judge granted a restraining order preventing the board from taking action until the results of the recall election were certified, according to a report in the Spokesman-Review in Spokane.
The report said items topping the agenda were moves to “dissolve” the board, turn the meeting over to the superintendent, then nominate and elect a new chairman. It said the language of the agenda alarmed the community as an apparent attempt by the ousted board members to maintain a grip on power.
The temporary restraining order, effective for 14 days, prohibited any action at a board meeting that has a bearing on the structure of the board, or financially commits or contractually obligates the school district in any way, the Spokesman-Review reported.
It said the meeting could have caused irreparable harm by dismantling the board, permitting open meeting violations and causing financial harm to the school district and its residents.
When the news came that the recall election results had been certified, members of the community expressed a sense of relief, according to an article from the Bonner County Daily Bee.
“For me, it’s a relief that it is official and we can work on rebuilding the school district as a whole,” parent Kylie Hoepfer told the Daily Bee. “It’s been quite the summer with all the school board meetings and stuff they were trying to accomplish that wasn’t always in the best interest of the schools.”
Parent Nikelle Collins said the certification of the recall provided “a small sense of justice” for the district’s parents and students.
“Now we can work … toward the betterment of the school district so that our kids and not personal agendas will benefit,” Collins told the Daily Bee.
What was expressed was a sense of concern that patrons weren’t being listened to.
Bonner provided a bit of an interesting litmus test in a heavily conservative school district, given Durst’s association with the Idaho Freedom Foundation and moves that were made that were nothing short of hyperpartisan on the conservative side.
We’re talking about schools here, not a presidential or congressional election. That’s the direction we’re heading, and we’ve been heading in this direction for a number of years now.
What Bonner County showed us is the importance of voters getting involved, even during what’s considered on “off year” for elections. If a highly conservative area can largely turn against such hyperpartisan moves, it’s a good sign that needs to be heeded. Hyperpartisanship cannot stand, especially where it should never be a factor at all.
Bonner County voters had concerns. They came out and cast their votes in big numbers. Hyperpartisanship in their schools was defeated.
These are the things voters need to watch for. Voters must do their own independent research no matter what an election involves. Look deep into a candidate’s qualifications. Research where the candidates stand, whether it’s city or school issues.
Another election season is upon us. Be sure to cast an informed vote.
