The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls celebrated a move into a much larger home this week. We are celebrating right along with it.
For 10 years, the Food Basket was located at the First Presbyterian Church building at 245 N. Placer Ave. That building provided only 1,300 square feet of space, and that lack of space accounted for a number of problems.
We reported a week ago that the small space made it difficult for patrons, staff, volunteers and all the food to fit inside. Patrons waiting for food lined the outside of the building, during the winter and summer seasons, setting up what heaters they could for those waiting in the cold. Officials said that during the heat of summer, patrons would often faint during their wait for food.
On top of that, Executive Director Ariel Jackson said, the food stock had to be limited because the amount of refrigerators and freezers needed to keep the food fresh couldn’t fit inside the Placer location.
That’s where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came in, donating a building at 351 W. 14th St that gives 17,000 square feet of space — 13 times bigger than the old Placer location.
A lot of work has gone into getting the new facility ready. A Food Basket news release said a truck dock has been added for food deliveries. Carpet has been removed from the new pantry area. Delivery doors have been installed. Food rescue vehicle parking pads have been added. They have reworked the distribution system, allowing families to enter the building and shop the aisles as if they were in a grocery store as opposed to having staff and volunteers gathering food and giving it to the families. That move is meant to give patrons a sense of dignity, Jackson said.
The Food Basket is a great organization to support, and the larger facility will be a real asset to the community.
The reasons why a bigger facility was needed can be found in some numbers. The Food Basket is serving approximately 300 more people per month than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 1,500 eastern Idaho families a month. That represents more than 6,000 people.
The Food Basket distributed 2,000 food boxes throughout eastern Idaho in 2017. Five years later, that number shot up to 16,000.
That represents a lot of food insecurity. It’s defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. Jackson said the lack of pandemic-era government benefits combined with increased inflation created a perfect storm. And with food, rent and utilities all having gone up, “the only bill you can change is food. You can buy less food,” she noted.
That’s not a good option.
According to the organization Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), food insecurity can be a temporary situation for a family or it can last a long time. The group’s website says more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States.
Some of the causes for that insecurity noted by the group include poverty, unemployment, or low income; lack of affordable housing; chronic health conditions or lack of access to healthcare; and systemic racism and racial discrimination.
They list the effects of food insecurity as causing serious health issues when people have to choose between spending money on food and medicine or healthcare, rent, bills, and transportation, and making it more difficult for a child to learn and grow.
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (health.gov), food assistance programs such as the National School Lunch Program (NSLP); the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program; and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) address barriers to accessing healthy food with studies showing these programs may reduce food insecurity.
The Food Basket and other similar organizations around the state help to address that insecurity.
The new Food Basket facility in Idaho Falls now brings about a need for additional volunteers, requiring double the amount of staff to run than the previous location.
To learn more about how to volunteer or donate to the Food Basket, visit feedidahofalls.org.
