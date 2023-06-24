As responsible, caring, loving parents or grandparents, we have a need and a strong desire to know that our children or grandchildren are in responsible, caring, loving hands if they are taken to any child care facility for any length of time.
The last thing we want to have weighing on our minds is whether they are put in a harmful situation.
With that in mind, we feel the Idaho Falls City Council made a very thoughtful, balanced decision when it adopted an ordinance June 8 aligning the city’s requirements on background checks for day care facility owners and child care workers to the same standards set by the state Legislature.
Up to then, the city had required a background check for child care employees with stricter qualifications than the state mandated. The discussion on the new ordinance covered a lot of detailed ground and addressed concerns that are natural when it comes to looking out for children in any facility.
Councilman Jim Francis, for one, said he supported leaving the code as it existed. He recognized that child care is essential to many parents in the community, that parents by themselves can’t investigate the caregivers or the facilities’ owners themselves. Day care centers require a level of trust to operate, which is where background checks come in.
“Instead of our matching the state, I would suggest the state matches us,” Francis said.
Councilman John Radford was recently hired as the chief executive officer of the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, which provides family and emergency services to 10 eastern Idaho counties — Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.
In the June 8 council meeting, Radford said Idaho Falls’ ordinance cost organizations such as EICAP millions of dollars over the last few years and made it difficult to hire child care workers, requiring up to 10-20 hours of work each week from the city clerk’s office and the Idaho Falls Police Department to execute the ordinance.
Of course, we don’t want to put a price tag on adequate child care. At the same time, as Radford pointed out, we don’t want to overly restrict child care options.
“The state has the obligation to protect children, and they do it really well,” Radford said.
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman also supported changing the ordinance, saying that in the past eight years she has served on the city council, it has reviewed numerous appeals of denials for child care licenses based on Idaho Falls’ stricter requirements.
According to a fact sheet from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, standards for day care licensing include criminal history checks of day care staff and other individuals. The background check includes a search of records, databases and registries which include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the state’s crime records, Idaho driving records, the statewide Child Protection Central Registry, Adult Protection Registry, Sexual Offender Registry, Nurse Aide Registry and the Office of Inspector General exclusion list.
According to the fact sheet, the IDAPA Standards for Daycare state that each owner, operator, or applicant seeking licensure for a day care center, group day care facility, or a family day care home must submit evidence that is satisfactory to the department that owners, operators, staff and all other individuals 13 years of age or older who have unsupervised direct contact with children or are regularly on the premises have successfully completed and received a clearance for a criminal history and background check under the provisions of Sections 39-1105 and 39-1113 of the Idaho Code.
Background checks on youth 13-17 years old must include a check of juvenile justice records for each jurisdiction in which the youth has resided since becoming 13 years of age. The juvenile justice check is to include records of adjudication of the magistrate division of the district court, county probation services and department records.
That includes a fairly stringent set of standards. They should be enough to put parents’ and grandparents’ minds at ease.
Francis was the only council member to vote against the change to the ordinance. We truly understand and appreciate his concern.
At the same time, if child care options become overly restricted and adequate child care facilities become too hard to find, that’s a genuine concern as well. We have to have faith that state standards are up to par. They are always open to review, and if that is needed, so be it.
For our children’s sake, we have to have faith.
