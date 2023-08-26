It’s that time again, when cities and counties are busy setting budgets for the next fiscal year coming up just around the corner.
It’s not hard to understand why local governments setting budgets is so important, involving planning for expected incomes and expenditures, allocating money across departments such as police, fire, ambulance, streets, sewer, water, parks and recreation, etc., for financing operations and providing public services. The budget is a statement of a government’s intent and capabilities.
Local governments need to deal with operating budgets to examine day-to-day expenditures necessary to keep things running, and there’s a capital budget for long-term planning on capital improvements, equipment, and facilities with an eye toward impacts on the community.
Department heads submit budget requests for city and county leaders to consider. Priorities need to be set. The process can start several months in advance of a budget being approved. City councils and county commissions review their budgets in detail, and then it gets opened up to the public for input before final approval.
It’s that public input that’s so vital. Along with election time, budget-setting time provides an opportunity for residents to give the kind of public input that is needed to make cities and counties function. Public hearings provide an opportunity for residents to voice concerns, to ask questions, to talk about needs, perhaps to help prioritize things. It’s a very basic form of government that requires citizen involvement.
This is the time to be engaged, to be communicating with local leaders. It’s the time to really be paying attention. It’s the job of the leaders to listen to that public input in order to make policy decisions.
Not all local governments — not necessarily in this area but looking on a national level — are totally open to offering that opportunity for public input, for some it involves informal interest at best. Citizen interest should be used as a motivator.
According to one survey from the University of North Carolina, among governing bodies not seeking citizen involvement, the most common reason cited on both the city and county level was a lack of governing board interest. The second most common reason was poor response in the past, with attempts to get citizens involved not being very effective.
The survey listed methods used to involve citizens, with the top response being legally mandated hearings. Other methods included special open meetings (town meetings), citizen advisory boards, coffeehouse conversations, telephone, mail, and fax surveys, visits to local civic groups, and contact initiated by citizens.
An article on the website publicinput.com talks about “community engagement without breaking the budget,” getting into the idea of using community engagement software. It provided a few relatively simple suggestions on how to boost community engagement, such as:
• Meeting residents where they are through community engagement software.
• Reaching residents who will be impacted the most with a detailed and tactical approach, looking at the time and expense of achieving a representative sample in a rural area with only a “boots on the ground” approach: traveling to physical sites, determining if the demographic understanding of that location was correct, paying for advertisements, asking citizens to engage face-to-face, and more.
Should it really take community engagement software to get people involved? Or should it come down to having people who have the interest and desire to know what’s happening in their communities and who have the desire to educate themselves in the budgeting process to simply show up at meetings, pay attention to legal ads, go to public hearings, go to city hall or the county courthouse and talk to the people who make budget decisions, and make themselves a part of the process?
Anyone who doesn’t have that desire to be engaged leaves themselves with little ammunition should they feel the desire to complain when a budget doesn’t come out quite the way they thought it should.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
