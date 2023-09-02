As we celebrate Labor Day weekend, let’s put on our critical thinking caps.

Our lives revolve around people doing their jobs. We rely on people around us to stock shelves in a store, check us out at a cash register, do repair work, manufacture things, do accounting work, take care of us in a hospital or clinic, deliver goods by truck or rail, keep us safe and secure through police and fire work, construct homes and businesses ... the list goes on.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

