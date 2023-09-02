As we celebrate Labor Day weekend, let’s put on our critical thinking caps.
Our lives revolve around people doing their jobs. We rely on people around us to stock shelves in a store, check us out at a cash register, do repair work, manufacture things, do accounting work, take care of us in a hospital or clinic, deliver goods by truck or rail, keep us safe and secure through police and fire work, construct homes and businesses ... the list goes on.
We’re enjoying a low national unemployment rate. There are millions upon millions of essential workers around us.
Now let’s take a different turn in this thinking. How many essential workers have their personal lives opened up for public scrutiny? Certainly, politicians do. There’s one example.
School teachers? It seems that’s becoming a prime example.
A case in point is that of Karen Lauritzen, who was a fourth grade teacher at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls in northern Idaho. She did her job well enough to be named the state’s 2023 teacher of the year, putting her in the position to serve as a spokesperson and representative for Idaho educators and to be the state’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
It’s a high honor. But that’s not what’s drawing national attention to Lauritzen or the state of Idaho these days.
Try Googling “Karen Lauritzen teacher” and see what comes up.
“’Teacher of the Year’ Flees Idaho After Being Harassed.”
“Idaho’s Teacher of the Year fled the state ...”
“Idaho loses its ‘Teacher of the Year’ after right-wing parents chase her out of state.”
An editorial in the Chicago Tribune said, “Illinois’ newest teacher of the year is Karen Lauritzen, who has found a happier climate than in Idaho, the state where she won the award.”
In an article in Education Week published Thursday, Lauritzen said she got her PhD this summer and is now teaching new teachers at Millikin University, teaching them methods classes, introduction to education. “I’m teaching them how to be the best teachers they can be.”
News of Lauritzen leaving the state started coming out with a story in the Boston Globe. She’s appeared live on CNN telling her story. It’s an embarrassment to the state of Idaho that’s been spreading quickly.
Why was Lauritzen thrown under a magnifying glass? In the interview with Education Week, she said, “As soon as I was named teacher of the year, people started Googling my name. And then all of a sudden, there’s all this horrible stuff [that appeared in an online conservative blog]: ‘Leftist, commie educator named teacher of the year.’ I was like, ugh. ‘Attends Pride and likes Black Lives Matter.’ I was like, well, yeah. I was not particularly apologetic about this.”
The blog said Lauritzen was not the type of teacher that should be celebrated, she added, that she didn’t represent “real Idaho,” that it should go to a person who reflects the state’s “true values.” She said that statement stung because she had been in Idaho for 12 years, and she felt she did reflect the best of Idaho.
The ammunition at least in part came from social media posts, likes, friends, things she was following. So much for a private life.
“And then there started to be downright lies,” she said. “Our district went to a four-day school week, and they said that I was the key supporter of that: ‘This leftist teacher doesn’t want to work.’ That was absolutely false. I was the president of our teachers’ union, but our union did not even go out in support of it, and personally, I was completely against it.”
She said parents asked if she was using words like “bisexual” in her classroom, and she denied that, adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate, especially at the fourth grade level. She said it’s up to students to be the best version of themselves that they can be.
“All I promote in my classroom is that they should be kind.”
Lauritzen said there were parents who opted their children out of lessons, including about global citizenship, the United Nations.
“I had parents tell me that that was against their values, and that I had to not teach their child about that — that their child had to be removed from my classroom, she added.
She talked of the resulting erosion between educator and student, wanting students to see the realities of the world at an appropriate fourth grade level and letting students make their own decisions.
Lauritzen said she quickly realized Idaho was not the place for her to be the teacher she wanted to be. She saw how it was affecting her family, and the decision was made to leave.
The current Idaho teacher of the year. Gone. The magnifying glass she had been put under ended up burning too deeply.
It’s the state’s loss.
Teachers are about as essential as any worker can be. The scrutiny Lauritzen was under was cruel.
How would any of us feel to be put under that kind of scrutiny and have it affect our jobs like that?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.