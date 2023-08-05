The movement to address health care needs — whether it’s physical or mental health care — has come to the forefront again in the Idaho Falls area with the recent ribbon cutting for the Idaho Healthcare Institute at 850 Energy Drive.

The institute offers a way to reach three levels of certification in nursing, for Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse through a short-tracked, financially achievable path to working in the health care field with CNAs receiving their certificate in as few as 10 weeks, according to an institute news release, with scholarships available upon application.

