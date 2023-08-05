The movement to address health care needs — whether it’s physical or mental health care — has come to the forefront again in the Idaho Falls area with the recent ribbon cutting for the Idaho Healthcare Institute at 850 Energy Drive.
The institute offers a way to reach three levels of certification in nursing, for Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse through a short-tracked, financially achievable path to working in the health care field with CNAs receiving their certificate in as few as 10 weeks, according to an institute news release, with scholarships available upon application.
One of the goals is to ease a shortage of qualified health care workers in the nursing field, something that was sped along by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from the National Institutes of Health, the pandemic “amplified long-standing issues of burnout and stress among the U.S. nursing workforce, renewing concerns of projected staffing shortages.”
Using data from 29,472 registered nurses and 24,061 licensed practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses across 45 states, the NIH report said, 62% reported an increase in their workload during the COVID-19 pandemic, 50,8% reported feeling emotionally drained, 56.4% felt “used up,” 49.7% were fatigued, 45.1% were burned out, 29.4% were “at the end of their rope ... a few times a week” or every day.
The report said these issues were most pronounced among nurses with 10 or fewer years of experience, driving an overall 3.3% decline in the U.S. nursing workforce during the past two years.
The report said these factors have resulted in high levels of turnover with the potential for further declines, and — coupled with disruptions to prelicensure nursing education and comparable declines among nursing support staff — the report called for significant policy interventions “to foster a more resilient and safe U.S. nursing workforce moving forward.”
James Adamson, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital CEO, put it bluntly when he said, “Nursing, at the moment, is in great peril.”
That’s where programs such as the Idaho Healthcare Institute come in.
The institute partners with the College of Eastern Idaho, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital to help with the state’s shortage of health care professionals.
CEI President Rick Aman said that when CEI first used a humanlike robot for its nursing students years ago, the school’s program was graduating 35 students a year. Now it’s reached 225 graduates per year, and Gov. Brad Little said he hopes the institute’s program will boost the number of nursing graduates to 500 per year.
The institute utilizes instructors who come from the nursing field. Students will work clinical rotations at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital. All their questions will be answered. They’ll be given the ability to hit the ground running, and that’s the kind of approach that’s needed to meet the staffing crisis head-on.
It’s a program that’s designed to have a statewide impact, reaching into all the hospitals. During the ribbon cutting, Little emphasized that nursing shortages are rampant in the Gem State.
“Use this as the incubator, the example for the rest of the state,” he said. “We need to scale this out into rural Idaho.”
Nursing is a challenging field. It takes a toll physically, mentally and emotionally. It takes dedicated people to enter the profession, and when they do they find that the rewards can be great. But the challenge and the toll that is taken becomes greater when hospitals are understaffed with qualified nurses. It’s a load that needs to be spread out.
One of the key words behind the effort in launching the institute is “partnership.” That’s what will make this succeed. It’s the partnership between the hospitals, state and community leaders, the instructors, and the students themselves.
It couldn’t happen at a more opportune time.
The Post Register's editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
