The 2021 Legislative Session has drawn to a close — or an extended recess, at least. It was the longest legislative session in Idaho history. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
Adams Publishing Group offered every lawmaker in eastern Idaho a chance to answer three questions:
- What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
- What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
- What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
These are their responses: