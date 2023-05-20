We have given much attention recently in our news pages to the Idaho National Laboratory, and for obvious reasons — the impact the INL has on the region is tremendous.
The lab is a huge economic engine in the region, the sixth largest public and private employer in Idaho with a $3.38 billion economic impact in 2022, according to an INL economic impact infographic.
Currently, INL has more than 5,700 employees. The DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy received $1.773 billion in funding nationwide for fiscal year 2023. Of that, $576 million is allocated to INL facilities and infrastructure programs, $660 million is appropriated for reactor fleet and deployment, and fuel cycle programs received $422 million.
“For every one INL job, another 2.01 jobs are created in other industries,” said Sara Prentice, manager, Mission Enabling Communications Services for the INL.
Around the first of the month, we started a three-part series on the Leadership In Nuclear Energy (LINE) Commission and the INL. The LINE Commission, the governor’s advisory group on nuclear energy, met in conjunction with an inaugural Energy Days event, hosted by the College of Eastern Idaho, giving a look at careers available now and those that will be available in the future. It was an event that brought together high school and college students, nuclear industry experts and legislators to learn about the future of energy technologies and opportunities in the field.
The series covered a discussion of the past, present and future of the INL.
It was good to see the commission in action, functioning and involving so many parties, including the involvement of CEI when it comes to careers.
Beyond LINE, we reported on INL Director John Wagner participating in a May 5 community meeting in Kemmerer, Wyoming, with Bill Gates, TerraPower founder and chairman, to share plans for the Natrium reactor and integrated storage system.
In a news release, Gates said he was “proud to be investing in a next generation nuclear power plant in Kemmerer and supporting the state of Wyoming as an energy leader in the U.S.,” with energy innovation creating jobs and strengthening the American economy.
In preparation for the project, TerraPower has been collaborating with INL to design and fabricate nuclear fuel. In an interview, Wagner said, “The entire world is watching this particular project,” with an eye toward the future with potentially hundreds of coal sites being repurposed for nuclear energy.
The LINE Commission’s meeting gave an indication that the nuclear energy industry is on the cusp of a possible nuclear renaissance. Multiple presenters spoke on how nuclear energy is “a movement, not a moment.”
The INL is a big part of that leading edge with research on microreactors, small modular reactors, and advanced reactor technology. An advanced reactor timeline shows future projects the INL is helping develop reaching into the year 2030. INL projects that the Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation project (MARVEL), Pele and Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment reactors will be operating on the site in 2024-2025.
The TerraPower Natrium reactor being built in Kemmerer demonstrates that private industry is increasingly looking to nuclear power as a source of sustainable, low-carbon energy. TerraPower and PacifiCorp have announced that they are looking at five other potential locations — two sites in Utah and three in Wyoming — to transition existing coal plants into nuclear facilities. A September 2022 Department of Energy report found that hundreds of coal plants “could convert to nuclear power plant sites, adding new jobs, increasing economic benefit and significantly improving environmental conditions.”
The Department of Energy forecasts that the nation’s nuclear output will more than double in the next 37 years.
The Naval Reactors Facility, part of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, is constructing a $1.65 billion Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility to safely process the Navy’s spent nuclear fuel and prepare it for long-term storage in a future national repository.
On the clean-up mission, with the commencement of operations at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit and the completion of the wet-to-dry transfer of spent nuclear fuel, the Idaho Environmental Coalition is continuing to reach milestones from the 1995 Settlement Agreement to protect the environment and safely process legacy fuel.
When it comes to the INL and everything it’s involved in, it would appear the future is now.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.