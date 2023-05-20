We have given much attention recently in our news pages to the Idaho National Laboratory, and for obvious reasons — the impact the INL has on the region is tremendous.

The lab is a huge economic engine in the region, the sixth largest public and private employer in Idaho with a $3.38 billion economic impact in 2022, according to an INL economic impact infographic.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller. Reporter David Pace contributed to this editorial.

