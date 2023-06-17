A quote from a doctor in Syracuse, New York, used as part of the headline for a recent Associated Press story on smoke from Canadian wildfires pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest, provided a familiar refrain.
“I can taste the air.”
The effects of the smoke included the capitals of both nations being covered in haze, flights at major airports being held up, Major League Baseball games being postponed. More than 400 fires were roaring across Canada, displacing 20,000 people, and Canadian officials were asking other countries for help in fighting the blazes.
We got a taste of that smoky Canadian air in Idaho earlier before it wafted eastward.
To those in the Northeast, welcome to our world.
That was something Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch said himself in front of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee June 8.
“For those of you who live on the East Coast, welcome to our air in the West,” Risch said.
We’re easily reminded of what fire seasons are like in Idaho, pretty much on an annual basis. Last year the biggie was the Moose Fire which burned for about four and a half months in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, starting July 17 when someone left a campfire unattended, charring over 130,000 acres.
There were some horrifying pictures that came out of that fire, including one on Facebook of flames shooting into the sky along the ridgeline of the mountains west of Salmon. The flames could be seen from the town’s Main Street.
“For years we have focused on putting out fires, and we were very, very successful at it,” Risch said in the June 8 hearing. “And by being successful at it we’ve caused the problem that we’ve got, and that is the West particularly burns every year, it’s part of the natural process. But if it doesn’t burn ... then what you get is catastrophic fires.”
With that understanding comes the need for active forest management, Risch said, calling for removing fuel. He feels we need to stop wasting limited agency resources to needlessly re-do and re-litigate projects that have undergone extensive environmental and public processes.
Risch is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, that have taken aim at the 2015 Cottonwood decision which requires the Forest Service to reinitiate consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) on completed forest plans in national forests inhabited by Canada lynx, prompting some federal courts to halt timber projects during the consultation phase.
Critics say Cottonwood has had a detrimental effect on dozens of timber projects that would improve the health of national forests.
Risch is pushing Senate Bill 2436, the Firesheds Act, to amend the Healthy Forests Restoration Act of 2003 to establish emergency fireshed management areas.
“Active forest management is the best way to prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect our watersheds, and provide healthy habitats for fish and wildlife,” Risch tweeted. “My bipartisan bill passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last month. The smoke from these Canadian wildfires will hopefully inspire Senate leadership to put it on the floor for a full vote.”
We give kudos to Sen. Risch for this action and encourage all delegations to support it.
