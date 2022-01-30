Up and down eastern Idaho, school districts are feeling the effects of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, boosted by the Omicron variant.
In Bonneville Joint School District 93, schools were closed on Friday with COVID-19 cases at unprecedented high levels. It was the second time in the month of January alone that the district closed schools, coming on the heels of a Jan. 14 closure due to staff absences.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said case counts are no longer rising, but they have plateaued at high levels. On Wednesday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the weekly average of new cases at 247.6. Total active cases on the latest district dashboard showed 63 students testing positive, and 21 teachers with COVID.
School board members decided Jan. 20 not to have an emergency closure of schools the following Friday. Officials felt prepared to cover staff absences. Woolstenhulme said that quickly changed with absences increasing another 50 percent, resulting in Friday’s closure.
After Friday’s closure, the district will have used all the hours the state allows to close schools due to emergencies, and any emergency-related closure for the rest of the school year will need to be accompanied by an online learning option for high school students or the district petitioning the state.
Teachers are covering for their coworkers’ classes because of a lack of substitute teachers, leading to missing planning times.
Classes not covered by a substitute teacher are seeing students meet in an auditorium for instruction.
This is just in District 93. Similar stories are found to the north and the south.
On Thursday, the Teton School District 401 board of trustees called a special meeting to collect more information on the high number of staff and student absences there. Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme gave the board a rundown on how the absences were taxing the operations of each school and causing burnout and stress among staff members.
In Teton, bus routes have had to be merged or canceled, administrators are covering duties in schools, teachers have to combine classrooms, and principals are calling for volunteers from the community.
“Our teachers are resilient but resilience only goes so far,” Driggs Elementary Principal Allen Carter said.
“My staff has been spent, they’re exhausted. My people are really tired,” Victor/Tetonia Elementary Principal Megan Christiansen said.
There are concerns being expressed about learning loss among students.
“We need a health reset,” Christiansen said. “The staff needs to get healthy, kids need to get healthy.”
With that, all public schools in the Teton valley will be closed Monday and Tuesday to give school staff a break after several weeks of high absences and increased workload.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the two-day closure, acknowledging that school closures can be challenging for many families who will need to arrange for child care.
Down south in Arimo, Marsh Valley School District 21 Superintendent Gary Tucker said there are currently 47 students and staff in his district infected with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, based on a 14-day rolling average. Tucker said Marsh Valley High School accounts for 33 of those cases, more than double the district’s threshold of 15 cases.
Tucker said his district will do everything it can to keep students in classrooms despite rising COVID-19 cases throughout the region and in the district’s schools.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 classes returned last Monday after a full-day closure the preceding Friday because there were not enough teachers available to staff classrooms.
Concern over a lack of substitute teachers and being able to fill the vacancies was discussed at the January meeting of the Shelley School Board. Principals and other administration are working to keep classes open with an overall effort that everyone step up to fill in as needed.
An overall effort is what’s needed to keep students and staff in schools, but that doesn’t just mean filling in the gaps where there are staff shortages. It means doing all that’s needed to bring the latest surge under control, including masking or getting vaccinated/boosted where possible.
Many of us want to say we’re done with COVID. But as the trend in local schools has shown lately, COVID isn’t done with us.