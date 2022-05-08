The April 28 groundbreaking on the Idaho Falls Police Complex represents some major steps forward for the city, providing cause for celebration in a couple of ways.
First, the Idaho Falls Police Department is finally realizing a dream that’s been around for many years, at least since 2003 when a review found the facilities available to police at 605 North Capital Ave. were inadequate, with satellite offices spread around the city. The department has been sharing space with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the county courthouse and other government offices on N. Capital since 1978.
The need for a new, stand-alone police station has only grown since that 2003 review. The department has said this fragmented approach in operations negatively affects its ability to be accessible to the public, to solve crimes, and to best address public safety needs in the city, with limited space for evidence storage, rooms poorly suited for interviewing suspects and victims, poor ventilation, and outdated labs for testing.
Now, for the first time, the city will have a law enforcement facility dedicated to the IFPD. The city bought the stockyards on Northgate Mile in 2019 for the construction of the new complex, where it will be close to areas with higher crime.
One of the city’s historic areas will go from corralling livestock to a headquarters used for corralling criminals.
The second reason to celebrate comes in what this construction project — expected to be completed and ready to be open by Fall 2023 — will mean to a part of the city in need of a lift, revitalizing the Northgate Mile and 1st Street corridors with the police station being a major catalyst behind that change.
An area-wide planning study was prepared for the city in September 2020. The study recognized the Northgate and 1st Street area as two distinct business districts with adjacent neighborhoods possessing redevelopment and infill capacity to bring future housing and commercial services to the region. It recognized the corridors as being once-vibrant business districts that have lagged behind other areas of the city in terms of vitality and reinvestment, with challenges relating to blight, abandonment, brownfields, and “prolonged negative perceptions.”
Among the benefits the study found were an established street grid, community destinations such as schools, parks, and places of worship, and urban infrastructure, making it a prime area for redevelopment with the potential to reemerge as functional community destinations with supporting commercial services.
The study said the community’s vision is to “revitalize the Northgate Mile/1st Street Corridors and surrounding neighborhoods into beloved and vibrant city destinations that build upon their history, local assets, and creative culture,” serving as a foundation for future revitalization efforts and planning policy well into the future.
Community priorities have been identified, with improving traffic and traffic flow in the focus area being at the top of the list, including access improvements to 1st Street from Northgate and its eastern convergence with Lomax.
Other priorities include improving property appearance and code enforcement activities, creating public amenities and promoting beautification, improving walkability and public safety, addressing the demand for parking, creating a distinct community identity and including links to history, and incentivising private development projects.
The possibilities are intriguing. And it’s all anchored by the new police complex, giving real attention to the call for safety and code enforcement found in the planning study.
One thing that won’t be forgotten is the history behind the area. The stockyards by themselves have brought a wealth of history, seeing 86 years of operation along the Union Pacific tracks before the last livestock auction seen there on Dec. 18, 2019.
But time marches on, and needs change. We’re about to see a new chapter in Idaho Falls’ history taking shape, with the potential of seeing once-bustling sections of the city beginning to thrive again and improve.
That’s truly a reason to celebrate.