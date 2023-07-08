Idaho Falls was able to take pride in the fact that Idaho’s first youth crisis center celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony June 12 with the opening of Rise Up, a teen and child crisis center that’s free to the Idaho Falls community.
Rise Up, located at 1140 Science Center Drive, will serve youth ages 12-17, with hope of eventually serving ages as young as 5.
As we reported from the ceremony, Rise Up is the result of many partnerships with initial funding set aside by Gov. Brad Little, along with funding and help in development through the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
There is a definite need for such a facility. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said at the ceremony that behavioral health issues are becoming more and more pervasive in Idaho, and Rise Up will have a “real impact in real people’s lives,” providing resources for youth in crisis in the correct place with immediate assistance for a mental health crisis that youth might not get in a hospital emergency room or through law enforcement.
Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse commented that many youth who would benefit from the center now end up in jail. He said crisis centers make a significant difference in the Idaho Falls community, adding “If you’re in a mental health crisis, being in jail is not the place for you.”
The Idaho Press reported in October 2022 about the state’s efforts to open two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth, with Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC) providing young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or are struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence, as well as youth assessment centers designed to provide communities with a single point of contact to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.
“Many young people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis eventually end up hospitalized or incarcerated, and those are expensive and sometimes ineffective options,” said IDJC Director Monty Prow in a 2022 press release. “By making it easier and faster for youth to get help, these centers will create opportunities for better outcomes at far less cost to taxpayers.”
The Idaho Press report said Little adopted the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s recommendation as part of his Leading Idaho plan, with part of that directing an additional $50 million toward the development of behavioral health resources in the state and establishing a one-time $4.42 million general fund to support the development of YBHCCCs.
The state has been establishing eight youth assessment centers in each of the state’s seven judicial districts, funded through a $6.5 million Safe Teen Assessment Center grant. Every center was expected to be operating by June 30.
According to the Mental Health America website, indicators of youth mental health and well-being indicate a growing public health crisis that has only been worsened by COVID-19, but public policy has been slow to respond at the state and national levels.
The website shows that in 2019, National Survey on Drug Use and Health data indicated that the percentage of youth ages 12-17 who reported experiencing a past-year major depressive episode had doubled over the past decade with Black and Latinx children being less likely than white youth to receive treatment for their depression, including inpatient treatment, although they are no less likely to have a major depressive disorder.
The report said COVID-19 worsened those trends among youth and adolescents. From March to October of 2020, CDC data showed children’s visits to the emergency room for mental health conditions increased significantly with more disparities being revealed, with Mental Health America’s online screening data indicating that youth ages 11-17 who identified as Native American or American Indian and those who identified as multiracial had the highest rates of depression with the largest increases in the proportion of youth experiencing suicidal ideation between 2019 and 2020 showing among Black or African American screeners and Hispanic or Latinx screeners.
Facilities such as Rise Up opening their doors shows an emphasis on the state’s part to turn that around. The youth of the state deserve that, and with better outcomes at far less cost to taxpayers in dealing with the crisis head-on, it’s a win-win-win situation.
