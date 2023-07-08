Idaho Falls was able to take pride in the fact that Idaho’s first youth crisis center celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony June 12 with the opening of Rise Up, a teen and child crisis center that’s free to the Idaho Falls community.

Rise Up, located at 1140 Science Center Drive, will serve youth ages 12-17, with hope of eventually serving ages as young as 5.

