When we think of the word “tectonic,” we more often think of earthquakes. Something that disrupts lives.
Yet that was a word used to describe the Idaho Republican Party’s newly adopted rules and resolutions to precinct committee officers and other interested residents last week during a Bonneville County Republican Central Committee meeting, coming from Bryan Smith, the county’s GOP state committeeman.
When you look at what was passed at the Idaho GOP’s summer meeting in Challis in June, the word “tectonic” sums it up pretty well.
For one, Rule 2023-8, titled the “Idaho Republican Party Platform Enforcement” rule, allows committees to censure elected Republican officials who do not vote in line with the party platform and, after multiple violations, remove their ability to run as Republicans.
“This got passed because there are a lot of public officials — senators, legislators, congressmen, and also constitutional officers — who will run as Republicans and then vote for things like Medicaid expansion or they’ll vote for, over nine years, a $1 billion program for high school seniors,” Smith said. “They vote for things such as keeping porn in the libraries, or they won’t override the governor’s veto. These things, people have good reasons for voting for that — they always have good reasons — but it’s rubbing the grassroots the wrong way.”
Just who are the “grassroots” when it comes to a democratic republic form of government? Shouldn’t it be a form of government where people govern themselves, where people choose elected officials by free and secret ballot? Or is it strict party leadership?
That’s not the feeling we get from this rule. Whatever happened to the notion of a “big tent?” Look up Ronald Reagan’s April 1, 1967, address as California governor to the state’s Republican Assembly. Is that what we see here?
“And here is the challenge to you,” Reagan said. “It is the duty and responsibility of the volunteer Republican organizations, not to further divide, but to lead the way to unity. It is not your duty, responsibility of privilege to tear down, or attempt to destroy, others in the tent. As duly chartered Republican organizations, we can all advance our particular sectarianism or brand of candidates for the party to pass on openly and freely in a primary election.”
He wasn’t talking about a closed primary, was he? And that’s part of the problem. So much of the GOP process is closed, and it keeps getting closed even tighter with an “our way or the highway” mentality. Should these decisions be made by the BCRCC or the voters?
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.