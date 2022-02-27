Some representatives in the Idaho Legislature have odd fascinations with voting laws in the 2022 session. Or is it closer to an obsession?
It appears to be borne of a sense of fear. What is that fear? In looking at House Bill 439, it looks like a fear of a large group of unaffiliated voters who just may not march in lockstep in supporting a certain set of party values, undermining the goals of a party by voting for a “weaker candidate,” as one representative puts it.
Who determines who the “weaker candidate” is? The legislators?
HB 439 revises the deadline to change political party affiliation or unaffiliated designation. It narrowly passed the House Monday by a 36-32-2 margin with two representatives absent. Twenty Republicans joined all 12 Democrats in voting against it. It’s moved on to the Senate’s State Affairs committee.
In primary elections, the Democratic Party allows registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters to participate in their primary. The Constitution Party allows unaffiliated voters to participate in their primary. The Republican Party only allows registered Republicans to participate in their primary.
Under current law, voters can affiliate with any party up to Election Day in order to vote in a closed party primary. This proposal forbids that. Under HB 439, unaffiliated voters would be required to affiliate with a political party by the last date a candidate can declare for a partisan office. In this election year, that’s March 11. That date is fast approaching.
Now look at the clause in Section 2 of the bill: “An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage and approval.”
The Senate could pass this bill very quickly, the governor could sign it into law very quickly, and it would immediately take effect. How many voters know about this? How many candidates are going to wait until the last possible day to file in Boise, leaving any unaffiliated voters unsure of who they want to vote for in the primary.
This emergency clause is one of the pressures of this bill. Many voters may not know the law is changing.
In terms of numbers of voters affected by this, we’re looking at 310,000 unaffiliated voters at least. That’s nearly a third of the electorate. Does the Legislature really want to potentially disenfranchise that many voters?
“If you look at how many unaffiliated voters there are in the state of Idaho, I think that we were making a mistake to close the door that quickly,” said Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, one of the 20 Republicans who voted against the bill.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, is a high school teacher who works with students as they turn 18 — the voters of the future.
“They want to go register to vote, and they’re new in the process,” Bundy said. “A lot of them, simply because it’s the first time they’ve ever registered, will register as unaffiliated.”
On the other side, Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, “I respectfully disagree with the idea that we’re disenfranchising someone just because they don’t know who all the particular candidates are. … If an individual is unsure about whether they align with the values of that party platform, then they may not be the right voter to be selecting the candidate to represent those values. … Those individuals … who align with the values of the party are affiliated.”
What does unaffiliated mean? We think it means voters who put Idaho first over a particular political party. There’s independence in that.
This is a bad bill, plain and simple. Someone could file to run for office just before the deadline, and no unaffiliated voters would have time to respond because it wouldn’t be known that particular candidate was on the ballot or that a race was contested.
This is a clear move to disenfranchise voters. Closed primaries are not a good thing to begin with. Potentially signing this bill into law within a week of the actual deadline is not the right thing to do.
Republicans backing this bill are saying if you aren’t a Republican now, “we don’t want you voting in our election.” But it’s the voters’ choice who they affiliate with and that shouldn’t be taken away.
Senators need to reject this bill.