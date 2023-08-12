Before we know it, schools will be opening again throughout the area. With that, there are a couple of things we need to be thinking about.
First and foremost is safety. We need to remember to pay attention to the things that keep our school children safe, such as watching our speed while driving near school buses, looking out for extended stop arms and flashing lights and obeying traffic laws in both directions. All too often we hear of drivers not following the laws when buses are stopped to let children on or off. That’s a recipe for tragedy.
Watching our speed and obeying the laws around school crosswalks is also vital.
Another thing we need to be thinking about with school set to start again is providing school supplies. Parents who are struggling with the money needed to buy supplies can feel a bit helpless when school comes around. All too often teachers end up buying supplies for their own classrooms, supplies they can’t afford themselves.
People who have the means to help with these supplies can be on the lookout for school supply drives, such as what’s found in the justserve.org projects listings. It’s sponsored by United Way of Idaho Falls and the Bonneville County Volunteer Center. Items from a list on the project page can be purchased at local stores or online. Supplies can be dropped off at United Way, 330 Shoup Ave., Suite 202, Idaho Falls. You can call to set a time to drop them off at 208-522-2674 or email cleusch@unitedwayif.org if you have questions.
Cash donations are accepted online at www.unitedwayif.org or mail to UWIFBC, 330 Shoup Ave., Suite 202, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
Contacting schools to check for needed supplies is another way to go.
We all have a stake in getting students off to a safe, solid start as another school year begins.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
