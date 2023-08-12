Before we know it, schools will be opening again throughout the area. With that, there are a couple of things we need to be thinking about.

First and foremost is safety. We need to remember to pay attention to the things that keep our school children safe, such as watching our speed while driving near school buses, looking out for extended stop arms and flashing lights and obeying traffic laws in both directions. All too often we hear of drivers not following the laws when buses are stopped to let children on or off. That’s a recipe for tragedy.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

