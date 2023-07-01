To borrow from “Alice In Wonderland,” the Idaho Republican Party just gets “curiouser and curiouser.”
The state GOP held its summer convention in Challis last weekend. Full details from the gathering aren’t all that easy to find. Enough has come from it to leave us scratching our heads.
Among the bigger items coming out of the convention, according to the Idaho Capital Sun and Idaho Reports, was a proposal to create a presidential caucus if the Legislature doesn’t call a special session to fix issues with moving the presidential primary from March to May. We’ll deal with that more in a bit.
According to Melissa Davlin from Idaho Reports, other proposals passed included:
• A resolution to allow central committees to summon Republican elected officials to potentially censure them for not adhering to the party platform, with multiple censures potentially resulting in those officials unable to run as Republicans in future elections.
• Removing voting privileges from the Federation of Republican Women, Idaho Young Republicans, and Idaho College Republicans on the party executive committee.
• A vote of no confidence for Gov. Brad Little for vetoing a bill that would allow citizens to sue libraries if their children are able to check out obscene material. The no confidence vote includes lawmakers who did not vote to override the veto.
• Support for a constitutional amendment allowing political parties to control their own primary processes.
Just out of those four items just listed, we could borrow more from “Alice In Wonderland” as a bit of a theme, this time from the Queen of Hearts.
“Off with their heads.”
Too many censures for not toeing the party line? Off with your head.
To the Federation of Republican Women, Idaho Young Republicans, and Idaho College Republicans on the party executive committee: Get outta here.
To Gov. Little and anyone else in the party who backed his veto on the library bill in the last legislative session: Watch your back when it comes to this party.
Somehow, we get the feeling Gov. Little and any other level-headed Republicans aren’t losing too much sleep over that “no confidence” vote.
Who are some of those other more level-headed Republicans? Look for another opinion piece on this page from a group calling itself “Main Street Idaho.” Look at the names of those involved.
There are some well-known area legislators in that group, the kind of conservative (yes, we called them conservative) legislators that remind us of how things used to be before things like closed primaries and extremist groups started trying — and in too many cases succeeded in — taking over Idaho politics.
Now, we see the loudest cry from conservative circles being along the lines of “get outta here” if someone doesn’t march right in step with them. They’re given the tag RINO — Republican In Name Only.
That’s a recipe for disaster.
This leads us back to the notion of creating a presidential caucus if the Legislature doesn’t call a special session to fix issues with moving the presidential primary from March to May. This is a biggie.
According to a report in the Capital Sun, the state’s GOP Central Committee “voted overwhelmingly” to approve Rule 2023-11, the presidential nominating caucus proposal. The party’s press release did not specify the tally of the votes for or against the rule.
Under that rule, unless the Idaho Legislature reinstates the presidential primary election by Oct. 1, the Idaho Republican Party will hold a presidential caucus on the first Saturday in March of the 2024 presidential election year.
The issue got its start with the Legislature passing House Bill 138 and Gov. Brad Little signing it into law March 30, with the thought being to move the March presidential primary election to May, when other state elections such as school votes are held, saving the state $2.7 million every four years. Instead of moving the presidential primary election to May, the new law eliminated the election completely.
Legislators adjourned for the year before acting on Senate Bill 1186, which was introduced late in the session to correct the presidential primary election problem, according to the Capital Sun.
But the state GOP wants Idaho to shine like a diamond in the heat of the primary season, so they came up with the caucus proposal.
The GOP moved away from caucuses after conducting just one in 2012 because they reduce turnout. The Capital Sun reported that after that move, participation in the primary increased dramatically in 2016. So the state GOP wants to go back to lower voter participation? It seems to be a trend.
Like it or not, the Legislature needs to use its new-found power to call itself back into special session and fix this.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.