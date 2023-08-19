Marion, Kansas, isn’t exactly next door to Idaho Falls. According to Google, it’s about 1,081 miles away, give or take. But something happened in Marion — a town of about 2,000 north of Wichita — Aug. 11 that’s been felt on a national level.
Marion is home to the Marion County Record, a weekly family-owned newspaper with a circulation of around 4,000. According to Associated Press reporting, a warrant was signed by a magistrate about two hours before a raid on the newspaper by local law enforcement. The warrant said police sought to gather evidence of potential identity theft and other computer crimes stemming from a conflict between the newspaper and local restaurant owner Kari Newell.
An AP story said Newell accused the newspaper of violating her privacy and illegally obtaining personal information about her involving a 2008 drunken driving arrest, while the newspaper said it received information about her that was unsolicited, then verified its authenticity through public records online.
Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer said the newspaper ultimately decided not to write a story about Newell, but later reported about a city council meeting, in which Newell confirmed she’d had a DUI conviction and drove after her license was suspended.
Newell had hosted a meet-and-greet at her coffee shop with U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner and other officials, including three out of the five serving county commissioners, making it an open meeting under Kansas law. Meyer joined the meeting along with a Record reporter. Law enforcement was invited and in attendance.
“I was standing in line waiting to get a drink at the coffee shop where we were and the police chief came up to us and said you’ve been asked to leave by the coffee shop owner,” Meyer told CNN. “She said we don’t want the media in here, so they threw us out.”
According to an article in the Kansas City Star, Newell told CNN that she had the journalists leave because she said the newspaper “has a long-standing reputation for twisting and contorting comments within our community.”
The problem surrounding Newell and the Record stems from her applying for a liquor license for her restaurant. It was hampered by her DUI conviction. Again, that was information received by a confidential tip, the paper decided against writing about it, and didn’t report on it until after Newell revealed at the city council meeting that she had driven while her license was suspended.
That’s on Newell.
Meyer said the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local issues, including the background of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, played a part in the raid.
What the raid involved, according to the AP, was the seizure of computers and cellphones, including a tower and phone belonging to a reporter who wasn’t part of the effort to check on the business owner’s background, but who was looking into Cody’s background. It involved the publisher’s home.
In the newspaper business, it’s never a good thing to go without publishing a paper on a regularly scheduled day. The seizure of equipment didn’t stop Meyer’s staff from publishing. Stories were rewritten, ads were reproduced from scratch, and the AP said the four-person newsroom worked overnight to print Wednesday’s edition with the headline that read “SEIZED … but not silenced.” They reported on the influx of support the newspaper has received.
What we’re talking about here involves press freedoms, something that goes far beyond the limits of Marion. This is a rare thing, but it’s not the first time that freedom has been challenged. An AP report on the Marion raid gave the reminder that in 2019, San Francisco police raided the home of Bryan Carmody, an independent journalist, seeking to find his source for a story about a police investigation into the sudden death of a local public official. San Francisco paid a settlement to Carmody as a result of the raid.
Police raided the offices of James Madison University’s student newspaper in 2010, seizing photos as part of a probe into a riot.
The Marion raid “appears to have violated federal law, the First Amendment, and basic human decency,” Seth Stern, advocacy director for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in an AP report. “Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves.”
What the Marion raid shows is that this is something that can happen anywhere, even in a town of around 1,900 people. How many Idaho towns fit that description?
What we’re seeing in part is anger toward the press, and all too often it’s fueled by politicians with no thought to what “freedom of the press” is really all about. Good journalists approach their jobs with a strong sense of ethics. That needs to be encouraged, supported, applauded.
That’s why what happened with the Marion County Record needs to be condemned. It matters ... even 1,000 miles away in Idaho Falls.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
