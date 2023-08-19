Marion, Kansas, isn’t exactly next door to Idaho Falls. According to Google, it’s about 1,081 miles away, give or take. But something happened in Marion — a town of about 2,000 north of Wichita — Aug. 11 that’s been felt on a national level.

Marion is home to the Marion County Record, a weekly family-owned newspaper with a circulation of around 4,000. According to Associated Press reporting, a warrant was signed by a magistrate about two hours before a raid on the newspaper by local law enforcement. The warrant said police sought to gather evidence of potential identity theft and other computer crimes stemming from a conflict between the newspaper and local restaurant owner Kari Newell.

The Post Register's editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

