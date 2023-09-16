Memo to the Idaho Legislature: You have the power to call yourself into special session, right? You have some unfinished and necessary business to take care of, fixing the problem of the elimination of the state’s presidential primary election you let slide in the last legislative session, correct?
Question: Why not use the power you have to go into special session? Why not finish that unfinished business?
You wanted that power. A majority of Idaho voters decided to give you that power with the approval of a constitutional amendment in the November election. So here we sit, with the question of a primary vs. a caucus looming over us, and you’re still not doing anything about it.
You didn’t want the governor to be the only one to be able to call a special session. Now you can call yourselves back into session with 15 days’ notice and the approval of 60% of each chamber’s members, and you haven’t done it yet.
Just do it.
On the matter of the presidential primary question, it’s not for a lack of effort that we sit here and wait for a solution. Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, for one, began circulating what he said is the first of two petitions to call the Legislature into special session. In an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun, Herndon said he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to reach the 60% threshold.
That was followed by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, circulating a different petition to call a special session to consider a draft bill that would create a presidential primary election in May.
Herndon told the Capital Sun he would bring a bill reinstating the March presidential primary election, and Winder would put in place a May primary which Herndon feels won’t fix the problem for Idaho voters in 2024.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, supports a special session to restore a primary election, telling the Capital Sun that Idahoans “have been stripped of easy access to voting in a primary election that only happens once every four years.”
We got in this situation with House Bill 138, signed into law by Gov. Brad Little March 30. According to the bill’s sponsors, it would have saved the state $2.7 million every four years by moving the presidential primary election from March to the May election date along with the rest of the state’s primary elections. As it turned out, the bill eliminated the presidential primary, not moving it to May. A “trailer bill” was introduced to fix that issue in the form of Senate Bill 1186, moving the presidential primary election to May. That died in the House State Affairs Committee March 30 after Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon voiced opposition, and the bill didn’t get out of committee. The Legislature adjourned for the year April 6, leaving the matter unresolved.
In late June, the Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted during its summer meeting in Challis to move to a presidential caucus system if the Legislature fails to reinstate the March presidential primary election by Oct. 1.
Here we are, time is ticking. The mess isn’t getting cleaned up. If anything, it’s getting bigger.
We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again. A caucus is a bad idea. In a primary, voters can cast their ballots in person, at their convenience throughout the day, or by mailing in an absentee ballot or voting early. In a caucus, voters would participate in person at a specific date and time at a specified venue within their county. It could drag on for a while.
Primaries are run and paid for by state and local governments and involve voting on secret ballots, according to Jaclyn Kettler, a political scientist at Boise State University. The political parties themselves run the caucuses. Voters are required to be physically present for the caucus at the time it is held, with no exceptions for active duty military members, work obligations, travel, illness and family caregiving. It also doesn’t matter if voters live far from a county caucus site.
That leads to low voter turnout. Again, we’ve said this before and we’ll say it again. The Idaho GOP had one caucus in 2012. The Democratic Party tried it in 2016 and quickly did away with it. When the Idaho GOP did away with the caucus, it went from 44,672 people participating in the presidential caucus to more than 225,000 ballots cast in the 2016 presidential primary.
That’s a tremendous difference in voter participation. How much does the Idaho GOP want active voter participation as opposed to keeping the numbers down?
The numbers say it all. And time is ticking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.