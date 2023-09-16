Memo to the Idaho Legislature: You have the power to call yourself into special session, right? You have some unfinished and necessary business to take care of, fixing the problem of the elimination of the state’s presidential primary election you let slide in the last legislative session, correct?

Question: Why not use the power you have to go into special session? Why not finish that unfinished business?

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.