The race between former Teton County Commissioner Bill Leake and Rep. Chad Christensen doesn’t seem so much a race between a Democrat and a Republican as between a moderate and an extremist.
Leake, the Democrat, is rational and careful.
By contrast, Christensen’s lack of judgment, reason and restraint has been his biggest failing as a legislator.
He’s used his position as an elected official to call for the boycott of a restaurant. He’s videotaped himself confronting Eastern Idaho State Fair officials simply because they posted signs asking people to comply with the law. He’s led resistance to sensible efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 like the early lockdown and public mask-wearing.
Leake, by contrast, acted stayed and stable in elected office. He’s sufficiently trusted by both sides that after he lost his seat on the Teton County Commission, the commission decided to keep him on as its representative to Eastern Idaho Public Health. In that position, he’s applied himself to his work diligently. He’s pragmatic and practical.
Christensen, by contrast, has constantly attacked any effort to seriously address the coronavirus, backing the ludicrous assertion that Gov. Brad Little is a tyrant of some kind.
And those different temperaments have consequences.
When people don’t wear masks in public, the population’s infection rate climbs and the vulnerable die. It’s already happened and will continue to happen. Christensen has done everything in his power to make sure more of the vulnerable die — not to say that’s his intention, but it’s the predictable effect of his actions.
Leake has fought to decrease that number, clearly demonstrating much better judgment than Christensen.