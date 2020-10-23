Anyone who says Rep. Barb Ehardt isn’t a hard worker is off their rocker. Anyone who thinks she isn’t sincerely working for what she thinks is right is mistaken.
But here’s the thing: We think her goals are often wrong. Good means are not self-justifying. They can only be justified by the ends to which they are applied.
There is no clearer case than in Ehardt’s signature piece of legislation, a bill that banned trans females from competing in female sports. Besides being unconstitutional, if implemented, the ban would not help but rather hinder inclusion and fairness in sports.
It is likely unfair for a person who doctors declared male at birth to simply declare that they are female and compete in the female division, we have no disagreement with Ehardt on that count. It’s also already banned in Idaho, so it’s beside the point.
The current rules require a year of testosterone suppression before an athlete is eligible for competition. Is that enough, or do sufficient advantages remain for the trans female that competition remains unfair? The truth is, nobody knows yet. This is a topic scientists are just beginning to study.
It should be easy to change the rules as the science becomes clearer, and the rules might wind up being pretty complicated. Basketball might need different rules than distance running or softball or shot put. Our point has always been that the fluidity and complexity involved means that the question is better left up to sports regulatory bodies, which can update the rules easily, rather than to the Legislature, which won’t.
Ehardt has also worked to undermine Medicaid expansion and fought against valuable diversity programs in higher education.
That said, some of Ehardt’s goals are quite admirable. She has, for example, said that she hopes to pick up where ousted Rep. Doug Ricks left off and champion legislation to compensate the wrongfully convicted. Her work ethic would be a boon to the state on that and related criminal justice reform issues.
Miranda Marquit has been much better on the transgender rights issue, traveling to Boise to testify against Ehardt’s bill both on the basis of the harm it would do to transgender Idahoans and female athletes subject to invasive gender proof examinations and its lack of scientific backup. Indeed, she’s better on a host of issues, from education funding to Medicaid expansion to protecting access to public lands.
Would Marquit be as diligent in seeking those ends as Ehardt has been in seeking hers? Since she’s not held elected office yet, it’s impossible to say. But she has said she would fight to protect health care for the needy and get Idaho out of last place in per-pupil education spending.
Our biggest beef with Marquit’s campaign is that it has been too focused on criticism of Ehardt and not enough on outlining exactly what she would do differently.