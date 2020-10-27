The race between Julianne Young and Travis Oler comes down to a choice between ideological stringency and practicality.
Young’s most significant piece of legislation seemed to have only one goal: wasting Idaho tax dollars in court. If that was the goal, it succeeded.
Idaho had been ordered by the federal courts to allow transgender Idahoans to obtain birth certificates that match their expressed gender, rather than the one they were assigned at birth. It happened because some transgender people, forced to present documents that didn’t match their outward presentation, had faced discrimination and ridicule.
Regulatory agencies complied with the order and began issuing birth certificates. For some reason, this simple kindness did not sit well with Young. We intended to ask Young why, but she refused to answer any of our questions.
Young spearheaded a remarkably ill-advised strategy in response to the court order: passing a law that simply set the old rules, which had already been ruled in violation of the U.S. Constitution, back in place.
When the bill became law, the state was sued, as every serious observer predicted. The state lost, as it was obvious it would. It hasn’t appealed the ruling.
The rules imposed by the court remain in place. Transgender people can still get birth certificates. The state simply had to pay the court to remind it that the Constitution contains an Equal Protection Clause.
By contrast, Democrat Travis Oler seems a moderate, serious and pragmatic candidate, which is why many moderate Republicans in Bingham County have either explicitly backed him or said he’d be fine. In a state that’s constantly drifting further toward extremism, he would be a force to simply solve problems — in contrast to Young, who cut her teeth in the Freedom First Society, a splinter faction of the John Birch Society that’s even more dedicated to conspiracy theorism.
For example, he’s made the Right to Repair bill, sponsored by outgoing Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, a centerpiece of his campaign. It would simply make available to local farmers a more competitive market for equipment repairs. Not flashy stuff, but it would solve a real problem and make things a bit better.