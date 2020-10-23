Rep. Mike Simpson has a distinguished record of service to his home state. A practical man who knows the value of fair play and compromise, Simpson is a throwback to an older, more civil time in the Republican Party.
His opponent, Aaron Swisher, also feels like a throwback to the Democratic Party of old. A moderate on issues like immigration, environmental policy and business regulation, he nonetheless has a keen concern for income inequality and has ideas to address it. He’s untested, but his ideas are well worth considering.
Simpson is a fundamentally decent man, and he has done a great deal of good for Idaho, from brokering a compromise to protect the Boulder-White Clouds to protecting the mission of Idaho National Laboratory to looking after the interests of the state’s agricultural sector and public lands management.
But there are times when we wonder if Simpson has been fundamentally changed along with his party.
Of greatest concern is Simpson’s seeming inability to push back at President Donald Trump’s gravest sins, a flaw he shares with the rest of Idaho’s congressional delegation. But we have come to hold Simpson in higher regard, and so to higher standards.
He agrees with Trump’s tax cuts and deregulatory moves. Fine.
But what about the rest? What about pardoning two-bit con men like Roger Stone? What about actively seeking foreign election meddling from Ukraine? What about his constant demeaning of, many accusations of assault against, women?
Simpson has always said that he dislikes Trump’s tweets, but it’s hard to argue with his policies.
Is it really?
There’s the failure to scale up stocks of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus and an overall national virus response so badly bungled that tens of thousands of our fellow Americans have died needlessly.
There are the screams of thousands of children separated from their parents at the southern border, some as young as four months old, many housed in cages on concrete floors without access to basic hygiene. More than 500 of these children’s parents have never been found and six have died in U.S. custody.
And there have been constant threats not to accept the outcome of the coming election.
These are the kinds of things a good man must fight against if he wants to look himself in the mirror.
Is it so hard to do something, at least to say something about these evils? Or can Simpson no longer even see them?