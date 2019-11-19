”I go on this great republican principle, that the people will have virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom. Is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation. No theoretical checks — no form of government can render us secure. To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea. If there be sufficient virtue and intelligence in the community, it will be exercised in the selection of these men. So that we do not depend on their virtue, or put confidence in our rulers, but in the people who are to choose them.”
— James Madison, 1788
The founders of this nation built all kinds of structures meant to ward off corruption and tyranny. They enshrined a Bill of Rights meant to protect each individual from state power. They structured the government with three branches that could check one another’s power so that no single branch could claim total control.
But as Madison points out, all of these structures and protections are meaningless and ineffectual without the cultivation and exercise of civic virtue among the people who authorize that government to function. Without meaningful participation in our democracy, there is no republic.
That vital civic virtue was on poor display during this month’s elections in eastern Idaho. Turnout was abysmal, particularly in larger cities.
In Idaho Falls, only 14 percent of registered voters went to the polls to choose a city council member. In some precincts, turnout was less than 7 percent. Turnout in the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustee elections sat between 15 and 16 percent. In Rexburg, only about 17 percent of voters turned out to pick their mayor.
More rural areas in eastern Idaho tended to have markedly higher turnout, though it was still quite low.
Turnout in Bingham County was 26 percent. In Fremont County, it was 33 percent. There were a few exceptions — Sugar City, for example, had a respectable turnout of 56 percent — but even in the best cases, our elections have much lower turnout than countries like Australia, where 90 percent or higher turnout is routine.
A substantial portion of the population isn’t registered at all, despite Idaho offering same-day registration.
So, in Idaho Falls, about 6 percent of the population determined who will serve on the City Council. Elections in Bingham County were decided by 11 percent of the population.
It is easy, with a 24-hour outrage-driven cable news cycle, to become cynical. To adopt the attitude that all politicians are equally crooked and wash your hands of the whole mess.
There is a kernel of healthy skepticism there, the kind Madison pointed to when he said confidence was not to be placed in the virtue of those who are elected but in the people who elect them. But if that skepticism leads to inaction, it amounts to acceptance of the “chimerical idea” that the government can be well-run without you.
Let’s be better next time.