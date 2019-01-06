Idaho continues to have a major shortfall in infrastructure spending, which, as former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter regularly pointed out, is simply deficit spending. No money to maintain a road when it needs it means you spend about 10 times more to replace it later.
The Legislature last made a big push to address the issue in 2015, when it raised fuel taxes significantly and implemented a so-called “surplus eliminator” that devotes half of any budget surplus to infrastructure spending. The surplus eliminator expires this year, so it’s time to address infrastructure spending again.
Lawmakers would do well to pursue a course that they have neglected to seriously investigate in recent years: Making big rigs pay their fair share.
The idea behind using a gas tax to fund road infrastructure is fair and simple. It’s meant to be a user fee. The more gas you buy the more miles you drive, and so the more wear and tear you put on the roads. So, ideally, every driver pays for the maintenance costs they impose on public infrastructure when you tax a gallon of fuel.
The problem is that while big rigs and passenger vehicles pay the same amount per gallon, they impose very different costs on the state’s roads.
The disparity is great. A consultant for the Battelle Group testified to the governor’s transportation task force in 2010 that the rule of thumb for transportation engineers is that one fully loaded truck axle does as much damage as 10,000 passenger vehicles. That’s at the high end of estimates, but a commonly cited figure is that a fully loaded truck is equal to just under 10,000 cars. No matter the precise figure, there’s a big difference.
Analysis by AAA indicates that the typical vehicle owner is shouldering about 26 percent more of the tax burden for road maintenance than they should, given the amount of damage passenger vehicles do to the road. Trucking companies, on the other hand, are underpaying relative to the costs they impose by 27 percent.
Put another way, every time you gas up your vehicle, you’re paying 26 percent extra tax so that heavy trucking operators can pay 27 percent less. It’s a direct subsidy, the type of “picking winners and losers” that conservative lawmakers abhor on the campaign trail. And in this case, the losers are everyone who drives.
The Legislature has had an interim committee that’s supposed to study the issue, but they’ve generally failed to meet at all. When they have, they’ve done little fact-finding of substance. If the chairmen of that committee won’t take up the task, leaders should assign new chairmen.