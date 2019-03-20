The Idaho Legislature appears ready to take revenge on voters for passing Proposition 2. Voters should take their revenge in turn if lawmakers continue down this road.
The Senate State Affairs Committee is today expected to take up a bill that would dramatically limit the possibility of another statewide ballot initiative. It would increase the number of legislative districts from which signatures must be gathered, increase the number of signatures needed and greatly shorten the amount of time in which to get it done.
Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the sponsor, has argued that lawmakers have the right to set rules of the road for the initiative.
Rules of the road are fine — unless they make sure no one ever drives. At that point, “rules of the road” are indistinguishable from a ban on driving.
If Grow’s bill becomes law, it will be nearly impossible for citizens to organize an initiative in almost any circumstances. Proposition 2, which passed overwhelmingly, wouldn’t have made it on the ballot, and it’s hard to imagine what else could. Unless, that is, someone comes up with an overwhelmingly popular proposal.
Here’s a suggestion: Make it much, much easier to initiate a recall election for state lawmakers. Right now, to initiate a recall election requires 20 percent of registered voters to sign a petition in just over two months. This imposes a particular burden on voters in rural areas, where the process of signature gathering is much harder than in urban districts.
How impossible is this burden to meet? There appear to have been only two successful recall efforts for Idaho lawmakers in state history — both in the Idaho Falls area in 1971.
If the requirement was lowered to, say, 10 percent of the vote in the last election, and voters were given six months to collect the necessary signatures, recall elections might become more routine.
And to compensate for the disadvantage at which rural districts find themselves, perhaps voters there could be given a full year to gather signatures.
Many lawmakers have certainly given voters reasons to think about recalling them.
For example, the voters in Rep. John Green’s district didn’t know when they elected him that he was facing federal conspiracy charges in Texas over an alleged tax evasion scheme, as the Spokesman-Review recently reported. Surely those voters deserve the chance to review their earlier decision in light of this new fact.
Grow’s voters likely didn’t know that he would be working closely with a lawyer representing MoneyTree, Inc., as Boise State Public Radio discovered, when he wrote the bill currently under consideration. MoneyTree, a payday lender which makes its money by charging outrageous interest rates to low-income people who find themselves in an unexpected cash crunch, was recently on the losing end of a voter referendum in Colorado that reined in payday lenders.
Idaho remains a lucrative market, with some of the highest payday interest rates in the country. If Idaho voters were to limit payday lending rates as Colorado did, that sure would be bad for their business.
Surely Grow’s voters deserve a shot at recalling him. That way he will perhaps remain accountable to them instead of MoneyTree.
And if Rep. Bryan Zollinger or Rep. Barbara Ehardt persist in opposition to a clean implementation of Prop 2, their voters, two-thirds of whom supported Medicaid expansion, deserve a second crack as well.
As hard as getting an initiative to lower recall requirements on the ballot may be under Grow’s new rules, the vast volunteer network built by Reclaim Idaho may have the wherewithal to get the job done. We certainly hope they do.