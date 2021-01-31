The Legislature seems hell-bent on rescinding rules aimed at protecting public health during a once-in-a-century pandemic. It has revealed its main objective for the year: accelerating coronavirus infections.
The House has already passed, with nearly universal Republican support (Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood, a doctor, and two others voted no) a bill that would remove all limits on gathering size, which will increase the number of super-spreader events.
The Senate’s first resolution of the session aimed at rescinding Stage 2 limits by rescinding Gov. Brad Little’s emergency declaration.
But as the top general of the Idaho National Guard, the governor, business leaders, former state legislators and U.S. representatives pointed out, ending the emergency declaration wouldn’t do anything at all to change public health rules. It would only cause Idaho to lose out on about $20 million in federal funding and pull the National Guard away from assisting with treating the sick and administering vaccines. Public health orders are an unrelated matter, legally speaking.
The blundering form of the bill is embarrassing enough. It demonstrates that lawmakers barely grasp the areas of law they seek to change.
Killing the emergency declaration was the “reasonable” Senate’s first resolution, generally reserved for a matter of high importance which has been extensively studied before the session. How, in all that study, did Senate leadership manage to miss all the relevant facts about emergency declarations, public health orders and the pandemic which gave rise to both?
But that’s exactly what happened. Don’t take it from us. Take it from Sen. Steve Vick, the bill’s sponsor: “This resolution, as we drafted it, was intended to two things: First, end the Stage 2 restrictions that have been put in place by (the governor); and then to preserve the federal funding. As we discussed it, and depending on who you talk to, it probably does neither of those things.”
But far worse is what the Senate intended to do, and may still attempt to do in another form: revoke basic public health protections that reduce the number of individuals who are infected and disabled or killed by COVID-19. The cause for fear is what Vick said next: “I think we can do better.”
Let’s hope they can’t. Because if they succeed, it will kill people.
We’re one year in, and COVID-19 has killed more Idahoans and more Americans than the four years of World War II. It is quite possible that COVID-19 could eventually kill as many Americans as the Civil War — at 750,000, the single deadliest event in American history. And if the Senate succeeds in its goal, that outcome becomes more likely. So the best hope is they never figure out how to “do better.”
What a sorry, if sadly familiar, state of affairs: The only thing saving us from the Legislature’s dangerous intent is its incompetence.