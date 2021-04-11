Housing costs in Idaho Falls have become unsustainable for many working-class families in recent years. A local nonprofit has developed an ambitious plan to deal with it, but it will require the community to come together and for Idaho’s congressional delegation to lend a hand.
It is a worthy cause.
Habitat for Humanity has operated in Idaho Falls for nearly three decades, building dozens of homes during that time. On average, that’s a few housing units per year, which are financed through zero-interest mortgages, with recipient families paying an amount that’s within their means and required to make up the rest through work and community service. They are a tremendous help to those lucky enough to get them, but the need has long vastly exceeded the number of available homes.
And the problem is getting worse.
More than two in five residents in Idaho Falls currently meet the criteria for the ALICE category. That stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. In other words, working people with low wages and, consequently, not a lot in the bank.
Meanwhile, housing costs in the area have skyrocketed. Housing prices rose 17% in 2019, 23% in 2020. Starter homes are now selling in excess of $300,000, far outside the reach of many local families. Rents likewise have been going through the roof, with a two-bedroom apartment often going for more than $1,100 per month.
A single parent working full time with two kids should be able to provide their children a decent place to live. For many, that’s no longer possible here. Even many two-income households are priced out.
Habitat’s new project, Communities of Hope, would be a fundamental shift in its existing model, one designed to address this sweeping problem in a systemic fashion, rather than helping a few families each year.
The project is ambitious, but those planning it are clear-eyed and experienced. Communities of Hope would be a full new subdivision of affordable housing, financed through zero-interest mortgages and sweat equity. It’s a hand up, not a hand-out.
Over the years, it would give scores of local families a place to stay and a path toward financial stability.
A variety of types of housing are planned. Within the new subdivision, there would be tiny homes for individuals with very low incomes, often those on SSI or Social Security. There would also be attached condominiums and small, single-family detached houses for low-income families. Habitat foresees constructing scores of these housing units over 10 years once the basic infrastructure for the new subdivision is in place.
Habitat is also working with the city to seek approval for tiny homes to be constructed in back yards through voluntary agreements with homeowners. There are plans to seek partnerships with local churches, who would give land for “micro-mini homes,” basic accommodations for quickly housing homeless individuals and connecting them to support services.
Private funding and volunteer work will be an integral part of getting the multimillion-dollar project rolling, so if you have extra money or time to give to Habitat, you should.
But particularly important now is aid from Idaho’s congressional delegation.
Habitat is in the process of applying to Rep. Mike Simpson, seeking $1 million in federal funds to help with buying land and extending utilities. It’s a project that would do tremendous good for his constituents, and Simpson should fight for it.