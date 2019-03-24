A bill now pending in the Senate would subvert the will of the people, who overwhelmingly supported Medicaid expansion in November. It would mean more total government spending, and it would create a secondary insurance coverage gap filled with unknown thousands of Idahoans.
Why do any of this? There’s no clear reason apart from ideology. It is the ultimate solution in search of a problem.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, passed the House 45-25. The Senate should leave it in a drawer, though Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, indicated he hopes to get it to the floor for a vote.
Eight of the 13 members of the House Health and Welfare Committee opposed the bill, including Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, the chairman. Wood was blistering in his assessment of the bill, saying it aimed to assign “parole officers” to those in the gap.
“Maybe we ought to assign ourselves a parole officer,” he said.
One provision of the bill will seek a waiver to put those between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level (between $26,000 and $36,000 per year for a family of four) onto subsidized private plans instead of Medicaid. So instead of getting their health care for free, they’ll pay a certain amount out of pocket. That will save taxpayers, right?
Wrong. It costs more per recipient to provide a subsidized private health plan on the exchange than it does to insure them through Medicaid.
Why? Private insurers are smaller than Medicaid, which means they have less bargaining power with providers, so procedures cost more. Private insurers are often run on a for-profit basis, and their profit margin also imposes a cost to taxpayers that isn’t present in Medicaid. Private insurers spend more on administrative overhead than Medicaid does as well.
How much more will it cost? According to the Congressional Budget Office, Medicaid currently spends an average of $4,230 per year on each non-disabled enrolee, as Modern Healthcare, an industry trade publication, reported in August. But the federal government pays out an average of $6,300 per year to subsidize an individual’s private exchange plan. Over the next decade, Medicaid spending is projected to rise to $7,000 per enrollee, while subsidy spending is projected to rise to $12,500 per enrollee.
Wood, a practicing physician, noted that in his personal experience private health plans pay 30 to 40 percent more than Medicaid pays for the same procedures.
So state and federal taxpayers will eventually pay nearly double for that segment of the gap — just so those Prop 2 was meant to insure can also pay more. How absurd.
Another portion of the bill would impose a work requirement on roughly 11,000 people in the gap. Experience from states such as Arkansas, which imposed a work requirement, shows that the majority of people who lose eligibility under work requirements lose it because they have trouble navigating the sea of red tape and reporting that work requirements impose — not because they refuse to work.
In fact, numerous studies of Medicaid expansion in other states have shown either that it has no effect on employment or that it boosts employment. This isn’t too surprising.
Imagine an unemployed manual laborer who has a shoulder injury that requires surgery. It’s impossible for them to do their job until their shoulder is fixed. The work requirement won’t get them to work. Surgery will make them able to work.
How much of the gap population will lose coverage? The bill was slapped together so quickly that no credible estimates have been produced.
When those people lose coverage, state taxpayers will cover the cost through those old stand-bys: the CAT Fund and county indigent funds. How much extra cost will fall on taxpayers there? No cost estimate has been produced.
Conservatives have long complained that the process leading up to passage of Obamacare was rushed. There’s some merit in those claims. But what the Idaho House did Thursday was far worse.
How much will it cost? How many will lose coverage?
They’ll have to pass it, then find out.
Sound familiar?