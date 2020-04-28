Last Friday, we challenged Idaho Freedom Foundation board members to either move to replace the foundation's staff or own its recent actions, which include conducting protests in a manner that increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading and posting the name and photograph of the police officer who arrested Sara Walton Brady, as she demanded.
Further information has come to our attention, which should be available to board members Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith as they make their decision.
Parrish Miller is listed as the foundation's Idaho Freedom Index Analyst and authored many of the bill scores used to produce the foundation's Freedom Index scorecards on lawmakers. As disturbing as it is that the Idaho Freedom Foundation posted the arresting officer's name and photo along with a call to "Let the Meridian Police Department how you feel," the things Miller has been posting on his public Facebook page are far darker, more dangerous and more disturbing.
Shortly after Brady's arrest, Miller posted an invitation to the roadblock protest that the Idaho Freedom Foundation organized with these words: "This is last minute, I know, but the Nazi collaborators in Meridian need to be confronted by an army of heavily armed citizens who won't tolerate their tyranny any longer."
Later that day: "Liberty is more important than safety, health or even life itself. Do not presume to threaten my liberty, or you will discover just how far I am willing to go to defend it."
The next day: "There is absolutely no room for equivocation on this matter. If you support the state's mercenaries detaining, chaining and caging a mother for taking her children to the park, you are on the side of evil. You are an enemy of liberty, and you are therefore my enemy."
Later that day: "Just remember, shooting someone who is attempting to kidnap you is always justified." And in a follow-up comment, "... there is nothing wrong with hunting down active kidnappers to bring them to justice."
By plain appearance, this is an argument purporting to justify the premeditated murder of police officers for doing their jobs. Do Beck and Smith want to own this? We await their response Friday.