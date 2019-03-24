This is a tight budget year. Tax revenue has been delayed because of changes to the tax code last year, and big spending priorities in education and health care demand funding.
It would be a heck of a thing if there were a corporate tax cut worth hundreds of millions were quietly sneaking its way through the Legislature at the last minute, wouldn’t it?
Let us introduce you to House Bill 183. It has been crafted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, the state’s biggest business lobby. It has already passed the House in a nearly unanimous vote and is now in the Senate.
The bill extends to the state level certain federal tax deductions for revenue that multinational corporations have kept cash stashed overseas.
Under prior federal tax law, companies’ foreign earnings were subject to U.S. income taxes, but they only had to be paid when the companies actually repatriated those funds. Companies responded by stashing hundreds of billions offshore. The 2017 federal tax cuts, in an effort to bring this money home, offered companies a tax holiday — a short period of time during which they can repatriate overseas income at much lower federal tax rates.
This gave corporations a giant incentive to bring funds back during this limited window. Lamb Weston’s latest annual SEC filings, for example, show that the federal tax cuts gave the corporation a $45 million tax benefit. Micron’s SEC filings show it’s sitting on $2.35 billion in overseas revenue.
Most of this money is coming back because of these huge federal incentives. The question is: How should Idaho tax it?
House Bill 183 plays a sly game with its fiscal note — which has been changed since the bill was introduced — framing a massive tax break as a revenue windfall.
The original fiscal note was straight-forward. It compared how much the state would collect over the next decade through existing tax law ($411 million) to how much it would collect under IACI’s bill ($120 million), putting the 10-year value of the tax cut at $291 million.
Even this relies on a bit of fiscal optimism because it claims the state would see $42 million in additional tax revenue stemming from extra economic activity stimulated by the repatriated funds. Exclude this projection, and the value of the tax cut rises to $333 million over 10 years.
The new fiscal note that the committee used when recommending the bill for passage is more than a little bizarre. It uses a different basis of comparison and ends up with the claim that the state will gain $8 million in tax revenue this year, $13 million next year and $3 million each year after. Now that is some very creative accounting.
This should trip anyone’s fib alarm. And it did.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, who never met an income tax cut he didn’t like and supports the bill, called the fiscal note out with characteristic bluntness, noting it did not follow the format of other bills and that it was, in fact, a large tax cut.
What could the state do with the money it is giving up, which comes to about $29 million a year?
It could provide an ongoing source of funding for unaltered Medicaid expansion, with millions to spare.
Don’t like that? The state could raise starting teacher pay to $40,000 in one year rather than two, an objective which Gov. Brad Little campaigned on and emphasized in his State of the State address, with many millions to spare for additional teacher pay raises.
Don’t like that? The state could end the sales tax on groceries, another of Little’s campaign promises.
There could be good reasons for this corporate tax cut, reasons which could justify giving up money for education, roads and health care. But there’s been no evident effort to show what those benefits are. Moyle noted that, because of the complexity of international corporate taxes, he didn’t think anyone on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee truly understood the bill.
Could Idaho companies move their overseas cash to other states, instead of Idaho, if Idaho fails to extend them these massive tax breaks? That’s possible, but lawmakers haven’t bothered to study the issue seriously. When Moyle asked whether other states had extended similar breaks, noting he knew of several that had not, the bill’s backers said they didn’t know the status of other states’ deductions.
Could the tax cut be justified because it will spur investment and job growth in Idaho? Possibly, but the evidence on that front isn’t good.
In September, the Federal Reserve studied what had happened to roughly $300 billion that had been repatriated to the U.S. in the first quarter of last year. It found no noticeable increase in investment. What it did find was a massive spike in share buybacks.
Before the Senate considers such a massive tax cut, giving up funds that could be used in many ways, it owes this bill an adequate vetting — one it didn’t get in the House.