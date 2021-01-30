This is personal responsibility?
Take a close look at this picture.
This is how seriously eastern Idahoans are taking a once-in-a-century pandemic. More than 433,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 as of Friday morning. Five states, including two that border Idaho — Montana and Washington — reached seven-day death records on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. The risk for contracting the virus in Bonneville County, which had already seen 134 coronavirus deaths at time this photo was taken Thursday night, is very high.
Take a close look at this picture.
There are 231 people in this photo. Nineteen of them are wearing masks correctly. That’s 8.2 percent.
There is a mask mandate in Bonneville County when a person is in a public place and other non-household members are present and physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.
It was only nine days ago that Gov. Brad Little urged the state Board of Education to ease restrictions on crowds at sporting events after months of caterwauling by parents and grandparents who wanted to see their children and grandchildren play.
As IdahoEdNews reports, the board obliged. The new plan guidelines “allow schools to fill gyms to 40 percent capacity, or invite four spectators per student-athlete, whichever is larger” and require “spectators wear masks if they’re not seated or physically distanced, and requires home and away crowds enter and exit through separate doors, among other restrictions.”
Take a close look at this picture.
Is this social distancing? Is this wearing masks?
On Friday morning, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC’s “Today” that 59 percent of Americans are wearing masks.
Masks are proven to reduce the spread of respiratory diseases. But only if you wear them correctly — not under your nose or as a chinstrap or an earring.
Multiple case studies, including one from Thailand, have shown that wearing a mask during “a mask during high-risk exposures” reduces the risk of acquiring respiratory infection by 70 percent compared with persons who did not wear masks, the CDC reports.
We’ve written about Thailand before. Its population is 70 million. It has had just over 16,000 COVID-19 cases and 76 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic started.
For comparison, the eight-county Eastern Idaho Public Health District, whose total population is about 250,000, has had nearly 22,000 cases and 205 deaths as of Thursday.
On Wednesday, the new head of the CDC predicted that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States would surpass 500,000 by Feb. 20, Voice of America News reported.
As vaccines continue to be distributed, new, more infectious variants of the virus are reaching the United States. The UK variant, which British scientists estimate is 56 percent more infectious, has been found in Teton County, Wyoming. That’s less than 70 miles away from Idaho Falls as the crow flies.
This is not the time to let our guard down. This is not the time to shirk our personal responsibility. We can beat this disease, but we need to do our part to speed the pace at which we do it. We have to wash our hands, social distance, wear masks and get inoculated. Those are our personal responsibilities.
But this photo is not what personal responsibility looks like.
Take a close look at this picture.