On Feb. 1, 1960, four college freshmen walked into the F.W. Woolworth Company building in Greensboro, N.C. and sat down at a lunch counter. They ordered coffee. The counter would not serve them. They were black and sitting in an area that had been designated for whites only. They sat for hours unserved.
The sit-in movement spread throughout the South. It expanded from lunch counters to swimming pools, parks, art galleries and numerous other forms of public accommodations. The 1964 Civil Rights Act took its lead from these activists and banned discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
The owner of the segregated Heart of Atlanta Motel sued, arguing it was unconstitutional to force a business to serve all customers without discrimination. The U.S. Supreme Court found it was constitutional.
Looking back 54 years later Franklin McCain, one of the four students who sparked the sit-in movement, said: “My definition of freedom is the ability, really, to be oneself in a society at large.”
The 1964 Civil Rights Act became the model for state and local anti-discrimination laws throughout the country. The Idaho Human Rights Act adds disability to the original list of forbidden bases for discrimination. Shamefully, the Legislature has not yet added gender identity and sexual orientation to that list.
Idaho Falls passed its own anti-discrimination ordinance in 2013.
At the time, the issue narrowly divided the City Council, and Mayor Jared Fuhriman split a tie to forbid discrimination in the areas of employment and housing. This was an advancement. No longer could a gay or transgender person be fired or evicted simply because of the way they were born.
But it was also imperfect. The ordinance left out public accommodations, meaning that if a restaurant or hotel in Idaho Falls decided to put up a “for straights only” sign, they had no recourse. Our LGBT community still lacked freedom, as McCain defined it.
This is not a matter of special rights. It is a matter of equal rights.
This was a compromise to the political realities of the time — a decision not to make the perfect the enemy of the good. But times have changed, and now we can complete the unfinished task.
The Idaho Falls City Council finally appears poised to finish the job. They have proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would finally complete protections for the LGBT members of our community. It should pass unanimously, and voters in the community should make their support for it known by submitting comment to members of the council before they take up the matter Thursday.
Passing the ordinance will be good for our economy. Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters wrote in a recent letter to the council: “Many factors determine the success of our recruitment – and retention – efforts. One of the most important is creating a workplace where everyone is valued and appreciated, and a community that is fair, generous, and welcoming, and that offers equal protection under our laws.”
And more fundamentally, the council should do this because it is the right thing to do. They should do it because it will finally give our LGBT neighbors “the ability, really, to be oneself” in our community.