Election day is Tuesday. And while your ballot will be void of high profile, statewide and national candidates, the consequences of this election cycle are just as important, if not more so.
The votes cast in the upcoming mayoral, city council and school board elections have consequences. These offices determine your local tax rates, priorities for your tax dollars and how your kids are educated in our local schools. This election affects our day-to-day life more than any statewide or national election will. Yet, it usually sees the lowest voter turnout of elections.
We need to change that.
Complacency is the biggest danger to our democracy. Not voting gives your voice to those that do vote. And in a political landscape that has us more divided than most can remember, you may just be giving your voice to someone who doesn’t believe the way you do.
We have plenty of choices this election cycle. We have been happy that most of these races have remained civil and haven’t degraded to name calling, rumors and dirty politics. But that doesn’t mean there are not differences in candidates and where they want to take our city and schools. So become informed before you enter the voting booth on Tuesday.
While the candidates have avoided shady tactics, others have not. A recent door hanger was distributed around the city of Idaho Falls supporting three challengers in the city council race. Nobody knows for sure who paid for this piece of political advertising because it didn’t follow the law which requires election materials in support of candidates to identify the individual or group paying for it.
It is not the first time we have seen these unscrupulous tactics used in local politics. It makes us wonder why whoever paid for them is hiding? What are their motives and why don’t they want people to know who they are? It makes us concerned, and it should concern you too.
While all three candidates supported on the door hanger have claimed they had no knowledge of the piece, they stopped short of doing the right thing — denouncing it. If they are willing to turn a blind eye to practices that break the law and demonstrate an unwillingness to stand up for what is right, then we wonder how they may act, if elected, when presented with other opportunities that don’t follow the law. We know politics can be a dirty game, but integrity matters.
Every election has consequences. This one is no exception. Don’t leave the future of our community in the hands of someone else. Become educated on the issues and candidates and go vote.