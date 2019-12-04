Michael Bloomberg (multi-billionaire) has entered the race for the Democratic nomination. Why now? He believes he can defeat President Trump. Two events have opened the way:
1) The impeachment psychodrama has failed to move the needle. This was key to Bloomberg’s decision because, in my opinion, he wants to run against Trump, not Pence.
2) The weakness of the current Democratic front-runners almost guarantees four more years of the Trump presidency unless a real centrist takes charge of the campaign for the presidency.
I note that Mr. Bloomberg would be our first Jewish president. His nomination would help erase the disgraceful stain on the Democrats who kicked out Joe Lieberman — a social conservative with a heart. Of course, few would mistake Mr. Bloomberg for a cuddly, warm-hearted fellow. But he would be running against Mr. Trump.
Bloomberg’s three terms as New York Mayor continued the hard-nosed and effective anti-crime measures employed by Mayor Giuliani and Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly (a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve colonel). Mr. Bloomberg has apologized for continuing NYPD’s “stop and frisk” policies for all three of his terms as New York mayor. But not because the practice failed — it succeeded brilliantly. Michael Bloomberg has expressed regret that his aggressive stop and frisk practices in New York City disproportionately impacted minority detainees.
What follows is not my character assessment of the two men, but a clear-headed analysis of how they will present on the political stage:
Michael Bloomberg does not display as a spoiled child of wealth. Bloomberg’s father worked as an accountant for a dairy company. Mr. Trump reportedly started his career with a multi-million dollar loan from his father. Mr. Trump’s subsequent career has some spoiled child characteristics that are not visible in Mr. Bloomberg’s career trajectory.
No one would accuse Mr. Bloomberg of a special rapport with regular people. That’s President Trump’s card — his unfeigned rapport with workers and regular people that comes from years in the construction industry.
Bloomberg graduated from John Hopkins University with a BA in electrical engineering and from Harvard with a Master of Business Administration. In his subsequent career, he rubbed shoulders mostly with his peers in finance.
Liberal democrats are still flummoxed by Mr. Trump’s “theft” of their former core constituency — back when Democratic leaders like Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Truman favored the dignity of work over welfare.
If centrists in the Democratic Party still have pull on the levers of control, we will see certain results. A centrist ticket will sidestep impeachment theatrics and go for the core deciding question: What kind of leadership do Americans really want? I believe that Americans want dignity in the office of president and the dignity of real work in a strong economy. If Americans are forced to choose, most will pick the dignity of useful employment over the dignity of a president.
My personal assessment? Mr. Trump will win unless the economy begins to fail and an opponent such as Mr. Bloomberg is credibly seen as the leader needed to sustain prosperity.