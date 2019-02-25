Idaho voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 2, a voter-led ballot initiative that will expand Medicaid to hardworking Idahoans. Proposition 2, signed into law by Governor Otter, will help the 62,000 Idaho workers that do not make enough money to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act but make too much to qualify for Medicaid.
The Idaho 2019 Legislative Session will debate the issue of the 10% funding that is needed to implement Proposition 2. During this time, you may hear the terms such as “sideboards”, “guardrails”, “the Idaho way.” or “spring in safety net” which are all political jargon for “work requirements”.
Other states have found that administering work requirements for Medicaid recipients: 1) is expensive; 2) has little cost to benefit ratios; and 3) for a variety of reasons, has resulted in many qualified people losing their Medicaid coverage.
What I feel is even more insidious is that “work requirements” reflects our cultural bias against low-income individuals and families. We have a culture in our country that divides people into 2 classes; deserving and undeserving. This class distinction is largely based on wealth with the higher income people perceived as deserving and low-income people undeserving.
The negativity towards low-income workers throughout Idaho is reflected in phrases such as: “They are not working hard enough.”; “They should get a better paying job.”; “They should get a job with health insurance.”; or "We don't want to have an incentive for people not to work."Unfortunately, Idaho’s employment reality makes achieving higher paying employment with health insurance extremely difficult. Idaho ranks 49th of 50 states in weekly wages and 31st in employer-sponsored health insurance.
Altering Proposition 2 legislation to include work requirements would: 1) demonstrate contempt for the democratic process; 2) disrespect for Idaho voters; 3) disregard for taxpayers; and 4) disdain for the hard-working, yet low-income Idahoans whose health and lives would benefit from Medicaid expansion.
Please contact your legislators by phone, emails or letters and ask that they fund Proposition 2 as written and passed into law. We want our legislators to respect the will of the voters and take a stand for “a clean bill for health”.
Links to find your state legislators as well as suggestions as to what to include in your letters, email or phone calls may be found at:
https://www.reclaimidaho.org/protect-the-will-of-the-voters/
Daphne Stoner, Ph.D.
Driggs, ID