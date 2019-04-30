This time it is real. This time we actually do face a constitutional crisis. We have a president who has openly ordered his minions to break the law, and they have done so.
To their credit, some of his cohorts have chosen to walk away, to resign, rather than break the law. Mr. McGhan comes to mind. Even Jeff Sessions jumped ship when it came right down to committing acts that he considered unconstitutional. Sadly, there are some who are willing to break the law rather than face the wrath of Trump. Certainly, Trump’s attorney general is acting as Trump’s personal attorney rather than the attorney general of the United States.
The secretary of the treasury is required by law to surrender the tax returns of any citizen when those returns are subpoenaed by the House Ways and Means Committee. Steve Mnuchin has refused to obey such subpoenas. The question facing Congress now is how do they go about making a lawless administration follow the law?
It now appears that Mr. Trump is determined to go after those he considers to be his political enemies: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Comey and others. This is the stuff of banana republics.
We are the United States of America.
We expect two-bit dictators to go after those who oppose them. But we are the United States of America.
This is not Haiti or Honduras or Zimbabwe. We are the United States of America.
- This is not one of Trump’s so-called sthole countries. We are the United States of America. We have laws. We have the Constitution. It must be followed. We are the United States of America.
The Democrats have shown that they are very divided on the question of impeachment. The “extremists” are calling for Trump’s impeachment while those who are pragmatic say that the voters should decide Mr. Trump’s fate in the next election. Democrats must choose between following the law and the Constitution, or taking the politically expedient path of letting things play out in the next election. Democrats must decide whether or not they want to be known in history as the party that allowed a president to run roughshod over the Constitution or the party that reigned him in and brought him to justice.
One person must decide whether this nation will continue to be a nation of laws. One person will decide whether or not the President of the United States is above the law. One person will decide whether or not our great nation stands up to Donald Trump and forces him to be accountable to the people of the United States. That person is Nancy Pelosi. She holds Donald Trump’s future in her hands. She holds the future of our nation in her hands.