There was a time when it was common for public school children to memorize Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. I was devastated by the D grade I received after a bungled attempt to recite the speech in front of my eighth-grade class at O.E. Bell Junior High in 1953.
Fortunately, a wonderful substitute teacher named Lee Tremayne gave me another chance the next day and inspired me to give a perfect recitation of the speech. He then scratched out the D in my teacher’s roll book and inserted an A.
My passion for all things Lincoln began on that day with that great teacher. Many years later I paid tribute to Lee Tremayne while presiding over Lincoln Day activities in the Idaho House of Representatives and again during my service on the Idaho State Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission in 2009. That was the year the Museum of Idaho, in Idaho Falls, under the creative leadership of Rod Hansen, assembled the largest Abraham Lincoln exhibition west of the Mississippi River.
Sadly, Lincoln has begun to fade from public memory. Very few school children memorize the Gettysburg Address these days. Lincoln must compete with a new generation of heroes while the current emphasis on math and science has relegated the study of history to a lesser status. According to a report by the National Assessment of Education Progress, the teaching of U.S. history lags behind all other major subjects in our schools. Very few colleges or universities now require an American history course for graduation.
Idaho history is also neglected. Our fourth-grade teachers do a marvelous job teaching the subject, but no higher level of Idaho history is required at the secondary level. Few Idahoans know, for example, that President Lincoln created the Territory of Idaho in 1863, approved the name Idaho for the territory and appointed its first officials. Too few formulators of educational policy seem to comprehend the inspirational essence of history; we gain from the greatness of our past courage and confidence for the future.
Given the urgent need for effective political leadership at a time when the American people are divided as never before in recent history, it is especially relevant for us to ponder the leadership qualities of our greatest president.
Abraham Lincoln had a bright and inquiring mind that “cut to the marrow of facts.” He was possessed by an iron will and determination to successfully lead the American people, but that will and success were tempered with humility, compassion and humor, traits derived from a keen sense of his own mortality. “‘Tis the wink of an eye / ’tis the draught of a breath / from the blossom of health to the paleness of death / from the gilded saloon to the bier and the shroud, / oh, why should the spirit of mortal be proud.”
The Civil War-era was characterized by enmity, rancor and a spirit of revenge, but there was no enmity, rancor or revenge in the heart of Abraham Lincoln. His enemies became friends. Three of his opponents in the 1860 Republican National Convention, who had continually ridiculed Lincoln and considered him to be incompetent, were appointed by the president to serve on his cabinet and became trusted advisors.
A diplomat once described Lincoln “as a man of extraordinary conscientiousness. He seems to have a window in his breast. There is something almost childlike in his absence of guile and affectation of any kind.”
Lincoln’s profound faith in God prompted him to declare: “I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for the day.”
No president possessed a greater command of the English language, with which he skillfully admonished, inspired and cajoled. There was a grand rhythm to his writings. When urging Southerners to stay in the union, he reminded them of the “mystic chords of memory stretching from every battlefield and patriot’s grave to every living heart and hearthstone.” In a poem, he called memory “a midway world ‘twixt earth and paradise, where things decayed and loved ones lost in dreamy shadows rise, and freed from all that’s earthy vile seen hallowed pure and bright, like scenes from some enchanted isle, all bathed in liquid light.”
Lincoln’s energy seemed unlimited. No greater burden ever fell upon the shoulders of a president, and yet even during the darkest days of the Civil War, he found time to support progressive programs unrelated to the war. President Lincoln promoted legislative proposals leading to the Homestead Act and the construction of the transcontinental railroad, both of which brought settlers to Idaho and eventually statehood.
Despite his wartime constraints, it was possible for virtually any common citizen to gain an audience with Lincoln. He may have been the most accessible president in American history. No president mingled more closely with the American people or felt for them a closer bond of affection. Let us now return that affection by honoring Abraham Lincoln on his birthday.