The House and Senate convened Jan. 6 to tally electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election. Normally, this is a formality and the electoral votes are quickly confirmed. Though there is no evidence of fraud in the election, when the state of Arizona announced its 11 electoral votes went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first objection was heard to a scattering of applause.
It is to Mitch McConnell’s credit that he voiced an emotional objection to his fellow Republicans attempting to question the vote. Here is part of his statement: “Self-government, my colleagues, requires a shared commitment to the truth. And a shared respect for the ground rules of our system. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes with a separate set of facts and separate realities.”
To question the validity of a fair election and deliberately undermine democracy is to encourage fascism. Congress does not select the president, and one has to ask what did Sen. Josh Hawley and other Republicans hope to gain by attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters? Joe Biden won by a healthy number of popular and electoral votes. President Trump’s false claims of theft were dismissed in 60 lawsuits; some of his arguments were inspired by conspiracy theories.
Of course, the debate was interrupted when a Trump-inspired mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. It was the first assault since the British invasion in 1814 when the White House was burned. The Capitol was locked down as Trump supporters shouting “1776” breached the barriers and broke into the Capitol building. Members of Congress were caught between undermanned Capitol police and a mob and had to vacate the room under guard. Five people died, including one protester shot by Capitol police and a police officer struck by a fire extinguisher.
If Congress has no power to change the election, a mob had even less chance to effect change except to create acts of terror and sedition. One protestor declared he wanted to “hang any Democrat who stole the election.” A very young Abraham Lincoln once warned about the dangers of mob rule when all reason was lost and the rule of law ignored. President-elect Lincoln faced threats from a violent Baltimore street gang of thugs called the Plug Uglies, famous for assassinations and criminal activity.
President Trump should have known his followers were planning an assault. It didn’t help when he said: “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Ave. … We’re going to try and give our Republicans — the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them kind of pride and boldness they need to take back our country.”
During the crisis, Joe Biden addressed the nation with a counter-statement: “Let me be very clear: The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”
As the chaos raged, Mr. Trump told his supporters to go home but repeated his false claim that the election had been stolen saying, “We have to have peace, we have to have law and order.”
What law and order? President Trump encouraged an open insurrection and shares blame for inciting his followers to rebel. Storming the barricades should only occur on stage in productions of “Les Misérables.”
What happens now in the aftermath?
It is necessary to strip this volatile president of power for his remaining two weeks in office. He is simply too dangerous. I hope that reasonable Trump supporters will clearly and logically examine Trump’s actions. We will soon have President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. All Americans have to unite behind them and honor the rule of law. The alternative is a threat to our fragile democracy.