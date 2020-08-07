How to explain the discontent with stay at home rules, mask requirements and COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings? The growing COVID-correctness discontent is not confined to conservative regions. This was a predictable development.
What do the opponents of political correctness restraints, restrictions on fossil fuel use and of excessive consumption of sugars have in common? These discontents are resisting compulsory altruism. This is where a minority interest is benefitted at the expense of the large majority via some government action, all too often without a vote. We should distinguish personal generosity, gifts by individuals to loved ones or other chosen causes. These are not the same as impersonal altruism imposed by government officials. Note that charitable giving in conservative areas like Idaho is more generous, measured by personal income, than in liberal regions like San Francisco.
Caveat: This is about the breakdown of trust, not a criticism of epidemic defense science. That acknowledged, take a closer look at the history of resistance to COVID-19 protection rules.
After draconian restrictions in the cause of public health, mixed messages and revised numbers, a majority of Americans are realizing that their own lives are not at risk. They balance the risk of suffering a two-week inconvenience from a COVID-19 exposure against the collapse of the economy. The majority who are not members of the high-risk group want to take their own risks and leave the most vulnerable to be handled separately. We can argue that they may not have properly calculated their odds. But they no longer trust the authorities. They are resigning from the imposed altruism sacrifice game.
How did this come about? Consider some political history.
Once, old school liberals and humanitarian conservatives agreed that “help the poor measures” needed to be funded with taxes. Eventually, government deficits began to force hard choices. Over the years, humanitarian liberals realized that help the less fortunate programs could still be accomplished via regulatory measures — transferring the fiscal costs off the books.
The Americans with Disabilities Act legislation of 1990 was criticized for imposing “unfunded mandates,” but it weathered the storm because the changes originated at the federal level, leaving local government to comply and enforce. In the next stage of the growth of the administrative state, socially “correct” rules were enacted by federal agencies. In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency declared the carbon dioxide that we exhale is a pollutant.
Flash forward to the present moment. The latest victim categories impose fiscal obligations to fund remedial measures without the permission of our elected representatives. Take note of government-funded gender reassignment surgeries. Do you recall our Congress voting on this?
Such measures have a common feature. They impose a burden on the majority of voters to provide a benefit to a cause or minority of individuals. Having run out of tax money, burdens are indirectly imposed on the majority via regulation, without debate or the consent of voters. Resentment was predictable, and now widespread resistance is growing.
If my theory is correct, a larger rebellion is already in play.