Following retirement, my wife Joanne and I traveled the country in an RV from Idaho down to Arizona, through Texas and over to Florida. During this adventure, we got to experience the major variations in water availability and storage across the country. In the east, we saw the abundance of fresh water and shallow depth to available groundwater, and in the west, we saw the depletion of Lake Mead and the increasing depth to groundwater supplies as growth and overuse explodes.
In Florida, Joanne and I took the opportunity to tour the Cape Coral brackish water desalination facility. In Florida, not too far below the surface, there are large quantities of brackish water, which is a mixture of fresh and seawater. Desalination of brackish water is not as much of a heavy lift as for seawater since the salt concentrations are much lower. It was great to see a community like Cape Coral not just planning ways to better manage its freshwater supplies, but actually implementing those plans for many years and expanding their capability.
We learned that the city of Cape Coral’s reverse osmosis plant is the oldest continuously operating facility like it in the world. The facility began operations in 1977, processing 3 million gallons per day of drinking water and has been expanded to accommodate over 30 MGD of drinking water today. The source of water used by the plant comes from the brackish Upper Floridian Aquifer. It has a salt content of approximately 2,000 parts per million, making it much easier to remove the salt than seawater, which has a salt concentration of about 35,000 ppm. Reverse osmosis is accomplished by applying pressure to a concentrated saltwater solution, forcing the pure water to flow through a semi-permeable membrane. Reverse osmosis rejects between 98-99% of the salts and other contaminants that may be present. This treated water is tested and meets all federal and state drinking water standards. They add some minerals as needed to make the water nutritional. Joanne says this is important and helps keep it from being “dead” water. Cape Coral also collects and treats surface water from sewers across the city. This water is used for irrigation purposes and demonstrates their recognition of the importance of water conservation.
Reverse osmosis is a very power-hungry process and requires much energy to force the water across a membrane to remove the salts. The newest facility to the north of Cape Coral, producing about 12 MGD, requires 1,000 kilowatts of electricity during operations, which results in a $700,000 per year electric bill. Power is provided by the North Fort Meyers natural gas plant.
A difficult problem related to desalination is what to do with all the salt that remains after the process of reverse osmosis is complete. Today a lot of this salt is diluted and pumped back into the sea. If continued over a long period of time and at higher quantities, this practice could lead to higher concentrations of seawater salt that could cause new problems. Because of this, much research is being put into how to minimize the impacts of the salt byproducts of treatment. In fact, our very own Idaho National Laboratory has developed breakthrough technologies that can remove salts from highly concentrated solutions, thereby making the salt byproduct more useful and minimizing waste liquid.
The Cape Coral success story is not easily accomplished in the western states, as the depth to brackish water and its availability is much more difficult to pump to the surface in the West, and the desalination of seawater is much more energy-intensive due to the higher salt concentrations.
Having said that, reverse osmosis treatment of seawater is occurring in the West and in other countries on a larger scale than ever in the past. Future articles will look at the Carlsbad California water desalination plant and how facilities like it could be used to resolve the significant water supply issues facing not only California but Arizona and Nevada as well.
Emerging technological advances in nuclear reactor design and the pursuit of small modular reactors can provide the distributed power sources that will be needed to operate these reverse osmosis systems with clean, baseload power. Renewable energy sources are only as reliable as the weather allows. These nuclear plants can be integrated with renewable energy sources making them more reliable and resilient, and will assist in decarbonizing the air while also pursuing clean and abundant supplies of freshwater.