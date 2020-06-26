For sake of contrast with the usual subject of discussion that occurs every four years, none of which changes my viewpoints on issues one iota, I’d like to reflect on an experience that happened long ago that has left me with far more lasting value in later years. While doing meteorological work in Greenland 66 years ago, several of us liked to explore the surrounding terrain above the fjord when we had a day off for some rest and recreation. We were young and in top shape. Due to our primary work, we had become familiar with general topographical features of the region.
This proved helpful in navigating in the largely featureless higher terrain in west-central Greenland. Nothing but short, brushy ground cover of grasses, sedges, mosses and lichens and widely scattered glacial lakes and ponds, which we found provided a brief — and I mean, brief, cool down after a long climb. It is, also, difficult to walk through, like native sagebrush. In low arctic sunlight, the landscape has a subtle beauty that is more apparent from a broad perspective than the foreground. In this dry interior sub-arctic climate, flowering, in contrast to the moister climate along the coast, is not especially profuse.
In the valleys, to my surprise, we occasionally caught the pungent fragrance of what closely resembled our familiar Artemisia tridentata wyomingensis (Wyoming big sage). My research indicates that, indeed, it is probably an arctic variety of Artemisia. In the setting of that quiet, remote valley, a pleasant surprise. Many plant families have wide distribution, and Greenland, part of the North American tectonic plate, is separated from the continent by the narrow Davis Strait, a wayward arm of the North Atlantic. A short hop got those intrepid Norse Vikings who needed some wood for their rafters.
Now for the finale. Guided by general land features and the prominent defile of the fjord, we found a faint track made either by the Greenland variety of barren-ground caribou or muskox that were native to the area that offered a general route back to the valley. The network of fjords that carve their sinuous way into the interior of the island is immense, sweeping and silent, culminating in the broad, white expanse of the inland ice, as the Danes refer to it. The slope presented such a long and uninterrupted descent that our casual pace picked up steam. Then, I began running. I needed to find a way to stop. The only option was a full wheels-up approach. It worked and we got a laugh out of it. It added a counterpoint (pun intended) to our hike.