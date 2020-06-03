A friend recently texted me an anonymous quote that read, “As long as everything is exactly the way I want it, I’m totally flexible.” I refused to believe it was referring to me, but after contemplation, I conceded that, at times, it applies to all of us.
My years in the Legislature have taught me that people want to get their own way. I guess I knew that before, but I didn’t realize how inflexible some people can be. Any variation from their way is no way at all.
Gratefully, most people are not like that. Most of us support one another. We reach out and help others, even when that requires us to do things we don’t particularly like to do. We serve in our church or community, even when it’s inconvenient. We follow instructions from superiors, even though we don’t like being told what to do.
The goodness of people has powerfully emerged during the terrible pandemic we are experiencing. Neighbors are picking up groceries and running errands for the elderly. Teachers are discovering innovative ways to educate and maintain contact with their students. Grandchildren are reaching out, through technology, to lonely grandparents. Families are finding ways to provide religious instruction and spiritual experiences in the home while churches are closed. We marvel at health care providers and first responders risking their own health and the health of their families to provide care to others.
We see even those who are young and healthy show respect for others by wearing masks and distancing themselves in public, not forfeiting their freedom, but rather exercising their freedom to benefit those who are more vulnerable or frightened.
We have been inspired by so many acts of kindness from one human being to another, even when it is not easy. Americans finding innovative ways to provide comfort and relief to friends and strangers alike.
Memorial Day is a time of reflection. A time to honor those who have served and given their lives to defend those precious freedoms we hold so dear. A time to remember loved ones gone and reflect on their contributions to our lives. As one unknown author wrote, “Let us remember those who have gone on before us and let us thank God that such (people) lived.”
It is also a time to examine our own lives and the contributions we make to others. Even while we are facing personal loneliness, loss of income, decline in investments, uncertainty and frustration, this is a time to become better human beings. This is a time to show those whom we honored this Memorial Day that we too can confront the challenges of our day with courage and compassion. The current circumstances in the world will made this Memorial Day memorable. How we react will make the memory one to cherish.