In November 2016, Americans, through the mechanism of the Electoral College, selected a president. Not a king, not a dictator, but a president. What’s the difference? A dictator is unconstrained by law or morality and does whatever he wants. A president is constrained by moral standards, social norms and law. The highest law of the land is the Constitution, which constrains the president by a system of checks and balances by giving Congress the power of the purse, and by providing for impeachment and removal of the president by Congress.
What would it look like if a president were uncontrolled by morality, society or the law? Such a person might, in the beginning, slur an entire class of migrants as “murderers and rapists” to instill fear of that entire class in our electorate. He might tear children from their mothers’ arms and cage them to instill fear in refugees seeking our protection. He might claim to be the only one who could solve the problems that he himself engendered so as to soothe the fears that he himself created.
Such a person might use social media to insult and degrade anyone who disagreed with him, or whose mere existence called his claims into question. These people might include Gold Star families, who sacrificed their sons and daughters for our nation’s security. These people might include heroes who endured years of torture and imprisonment, then ignored their continuing pain to serve in our Senate. These people might include members of that president’s own party who dared to disagree with him on any major or minor policy issue, or took exception to any insult or degradation he generated.
Such a person might admire and cozy up to dictators around the world, whether or not those dictators were our long-standing enemies or supposed allies. He might publicly wish for the power to jail or even murder journalists doing their job under the protection of the First Amendment. He might give foreign policy and military advantages to such dictators, to the point of declaring himself in love with them, or withdrawing our troops from the protection of our allies, leaving them at the mercy of autocrats.
Such a person might even seek foreign interference in our elections, asking for investigations into his political opponents. He might attempt to force such investigations by withholding desperately needed military aid, or asking investigations from nations in the midst of trade negotiations, or openly begging for the release of stolen communications.
To protect us from such a president with no regard for morality, social norms or the law, the Constitution provided a last, desperate remedy. Impeachment and removal from office is that remedy, requiring separate investigations and votes by each house of Congress. Only a complete stonewalling effort by that president could baffle the legitimate efforts by Congress to investigate his actions, and who would have the brazen effrontery to oppose Congress?
In such an unimaginable instance, Congress should do its duty, impeach and remove such a president and restore our government and governance to its Constitutional parameters.
We can only hope that it would never come to such a pass, or, if it does, we must pray that Congress can summon the courage to remove that person.