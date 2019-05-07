I assumed that Mark Fuller, as a lawyer, would know the difference between causation and correlation, but if his recent column is any indication, he does not understand the subtle differences. Therefore, let me provide an example to help him out.
It has long been noted by sociologists and criminologists that crimes such as burglary, car theft, vandalism and general mischief increase during summer months. However, this is not a causal relationship as warm weather does not cause people to become criminals. No one would want to live in El Paso if this were the case. There is a correlation in that warmer weather allows more people of criminal intent to get outside and access houses and cars for the purposes of theft. So, let me repeat, warm weather does not make someone a criminal.
Contrary to Fuller’s spurious conjecture, abortion does not cause illegal immigration. In fact, I doubt there is even much of a weak correlation. He provides no supporting facts or sources for his supposition, making for a weak argument at best.
Fuller stated that we would not have an immigration crisis if we had an additional 60 million unborn Americans living today. I believe those millions of Americans would be just like the rest of us and want nice, high tech, high paying jobs with good health benefits. As far as I can figure, with 60 million more of us, we would actually need even more immigrants to do our low wage work.
Trump would certainly need more help to maintain his golf compounds.
Fuller then cries crocodile tears for the unborn, but I suspect, like some Republicans, he doesn’t give a damn about children who are already living. For example, it was just reported that five children in the U.S. die every day from child abuse, and that is 365 days a year. Factor in the damage from sexual abuse, childhood hunger and just being born poor, and you have many children living in the US today that are in harm’s way. Given Republican policies that reduce funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, food stamps and general support for poor families with children, I can’t help but wonder if those tears are solely for theatrical, divisive and provocative purposes.
When all children in the U.S. are adopted and out of the foster care system, when all children are out of abusive homes, when all children have full bellies at night and excellent health care and educational opportunities, when every child is a wanted child, I might give Fuller’s argument some credence. But he will still need to know the difference between causation and correlation to convince me.