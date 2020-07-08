There could be an unseen benefit in the recent setback for Rebound Idaho. Why? Because it is compelling evidence that Rebound Idaho and Idaho’s economy is balanced on a tightrope and that the public must continue to take this virus seriously. Businesses and their legislative supporters should demand that the government devote more resources to assure the public that it is safe to eat out again. Without that reassurance, our economy will be shut down again by either government mandate or the virus itself.
The spread of the virus within vulnerable segments of our population is manageable under the current Rebound Idaho program. But when Idaho moved to Stage 4, the state’s vulnerability to the virus in the 18 to 39-year-old segment of our population was exposed. And the results are discouraging. The social interactions of this demographic at nightclubs and bars caused this setback. This demographic represents the new battleground in combating this virus.
Mandatory masking is a highly effective public policy for controlling the spread of this virus. Voluntary masking helps, but it will not keep our businesses open or our hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients.
However, mandatory masking would further inflame those calling to impeach the governor for his current restrictions. Mandatory state-wide masking is a non-starter. That means the governor’s only option, in addition to stressing the importance of voluntary masking, is to put more resources into testing, isolation and contact tracing within this demographic.
My hope is that this setback will result in more resources for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to control virus spread. But more resources alone will not do it.
To be effective, contact tracing must cast a wide and accurate net over as many exposed individuals as possible. Currently, the state uses Sara Alert. This is an application for cell phones that was developed by a nonprofit organization. The state offers the application to individuals who have symptoms and are positive or probable COVID-19 patients. It is also offered to individuals who have had contact with patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The user gets reminders to self-report their health status and based on that report advised on what to do next. The application cannot identify contacts; only the patient can do that.
Contrary to cries of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, this application is voluntary for both patient and contact. IDHW cannot add it to their phones without their knowledge and approval. For example, if Wayne Hoffman tests positive and fears the bogeyman, he does not have to download it. If he does, the application is temporary. The state of Idaho could care less about which bar Wayne Hoffman is in after he is symptom-free for 14 days.
The weak link in Sara Alert is patient self-reporting. Self-reporting and isolating yourself might get you fired; no incentive to tell IDHW you have symptoms. Sniffles and a little tired? Got to get to work. That is a super-spreader in the making. And how many of us can remember every stranger we sat next to at a bar two nights ago?
Sara Alert is imperfect. But it is all we have right now to offer the younger generation some reassurance they can safely resume their social life.
IDHW needs the resources to identify and isolate Covid-19 cases and to warn the patient’s contacts that they are also at risk. Then, and only then, will fear of this virus subside and our restaurants again have waiting lists for seating.