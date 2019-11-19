Nearly 20 years ago, I attended a small town hall meeting in the Centennial Court Room of the Bonneville County courthouse with Congressman Mike Simpson. He discussed several issues, one of which was the importance of having a stable agricultural workforce. As a farmer and rancher struggling to keep consistent legal workers for my growing business, I needed more answers. I immediately rose my hand and the congressman was kind enough to hear me out.
I explained the challenges that my family farm faced to find a legal and dependable workforce. I then explained how unfair the system was for our agricultural employees and families, who had been with us for years. These are hardworking, honest people who support our food supply yet are purposely kept in the shadows by a government unwilling or unable to address a complicated problem. Rep. Simpson addressed me directly and with sincere honesty, he told me that he understood the current system was seriously flawed and the politics of the issue would make solutions hard to enact.
I appreciated his honesty then, and I applaud him now for tirelessly working all these years to correct this problem for me and for the countless farmers throughout Idaho and this nation. Congressman Simpson has recently introduced a well thought out piece of legislation entitled “The Farm Workforce Modernization Act.” This bill allows farmworkers who have chosen to work in agriculture to continue to do so legally.
The bill does not give amnesty. Instead, it mandates stiff penalties and a realistic path for those who wish to seek the American dream through hard work. It also requires thorough vetting through Department of Homeland Security background checks and an e-verify requirement to provide security measures. Most importantly it requires that participants only work in agriculture, thus ensuring a reliable farm workforce without threatening other U.S workers.
For many years my business has relied on the current H2-A work program to hire a legal farm workforce. Speaking from decades of experience, I can say that the program is fundamentally flawed, and most importantly, does not safeguard the timely entry of our most reliable employees. Bureaucratic red tape slows the process and allows for potential corruption at our borders, which puts our crops in jeopardy every year.
This legislation will correct the flaws in the H2-A program and streamline the process to make it more affordable and accessible for farmers who need it. I hope everyone will take the time to understand this critical piece of legislation and then lend support to its passage. It is time to stop kicking this can down the road; it is time to enact what the president has asked for: merit-based immigration reform. One of the best ways to truly strengthen our borders is to strengthen our legal agriculture workforce farmers rely on.
Thank you, Congressman Simpson, for never forgetting the problem that I expressed to you nearly two decades ago. I stand united with over 40 business and agriculture groups in Idaho who understand the need for this legislation and energetically support it.