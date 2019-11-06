This is neither ringing endorsement, nor snarky condemnation — just a guide to understanding Donald Trump. He is our first truly “stochastic-adaptive” president. “Stochastic” is a term adapted from the Greek to describe a process of skillful guessing. It’s a technical term used in mathematics — but you get the idea. Life presents moving targets. In most decisions, probability trumps certainty. Stochastic decision-makers need to be adaptive.
Our president describes himself as an “intuitive genius.” Leaving aside his “genius” claim, Mr. Trump’s intuitive style requires assimilating a lot of information. A friend — not a supporter of our president — was on a construction site where roughly 80 people were gathered — architects, engineers, artisans and workers. Trump was fully in touch with all the issues, moving parts and personnel. My point? There is more than one kind of intelligence. The more pertinent point: Getting employees together on a skyscraper project is not the same as getting a divided country together on policies to advance the common good.
Mr. Trump is no reader. He prefers face-to-face briefings and spending hours a day watching media. He is no intellectual. His vocabulary is the common language of the “regular” people — direct, non-academic words. His language is understood by the workers that Hillary Clinton called the “deplorables.” Mr. Trump would never use the word stochastic.
Donald Trump’s current policy stances are basically unchanged, dating from when he was a Democrat and TV celebrity. He believed then as now that China and other countries were taking us to the cleaners, that we have no business policing half the world, that money beats military force, that we are entitled put America’s interests first and not fret when other nations are equally selfish and that federal regulations have crippled the economy. Many Democrat friends once shared these views.
Mr. Trump doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke, vape or take recreational drugs. His libertine days with the ladies are passed. He was not afraid to marry a very strong woman and to give her the respect she is owed. To date, the Democrats have failed to produce a credible 2020 opponent. This raises the question: Can Donald Trump be an effective second term president? I have four concerns:
1. He is too impatient with contrary advice and dissenting advisors. An “intuitive genius” needs to be able to weigh opposing views.
2. He needs to recognize that loyalty is a two-way street. Any U.S. president is entitled to 100 percent staff loyalty, but trust is mutual or it does not exist.
3. He risks gambling on the power of finance to bring foreign adversaries into line. Suppose a dangerous adversary under duress from U.S. sanctions decides to test the U.S.? The president cannot afford to be caught bluffing.
4. Assuming Mr. Trump is re-elected, a failure to find the common ground and accomplish a good faith reconciliation may produce four more years of paralysis.
Given the stakes, a patriotic opposition should come up with a competent, centrist alternative. America is still waiting.