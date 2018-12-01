Thursday’s drug-fueled rampage on Tendy Drive was a wakeup call.
Something similar happened earlier.
At 2 a.m. in a quiet neighborhood, the front door of a residence was savagely battered by an intruder who was determined to get inside. The attacker was jacked up on methamphetamine. He reportedly thought he was confronting his woman — but picked the wrong neighborhood. Many nearby homes were vulnerable – one, a young couple with an infant, another, a single woman. Suppose he got inside one of those?
My friend was the homeowner, a retired INL employee with a military police background. Awakened in the night by the noise, he warned his terrified house guest to get out the back the if the door failed. It almost did.
IFPD arrived just in time. The first officer confronted a man who was violent and out of control. It would ultimately take several police officers and a taser to subdue him. Someone full of rage and meth can be too much for one officer to subdue without using deadly force. The attacker’s buddy (not mentioned in the reports) could not control him. The published accounts don’t capture the scene. A neighbor across the street made a cellphone recording of the attacker’s struggle with multiple officers until the attacker was taken away in restraints. One injured officer was sent to the hospital with a concussion.
The police did their jobs. The attacker was booked on possession of methamphetamines, unlawful property damage, possession of a meth pipe and a felony battery charge on the injured officer.
An assault or battery against a police officer is “a felony punishable by imprisonment” up to “five years ... served consecutively to any sentence being currently served.”
Every police officer who attends the scene of a crime is placed at risk every day. Risking a felony charge if one hits a cop on duty provides a legal shield for every officer. No individual officer should be free to give away an assault charge without the chief’s permission. No lower-ranking prosecutor should be allowed to dismiss such a charge without the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s prior permission.
As a former Oakland public defender, I know the plea bargain process well. Even in Oakland, a lenient deal for an officer battery almost never slipped through the cracks. This case was dealt cheaply in a plea bargain. An assistant prosecutor apparently wanted to avoid trial. The felony charge against the police victim was an obstacle. A request to the injured officer was conveyed.
At sentencing, the attacker — already out of custody — received probation. My friend had submitted his firsthand account of the events, but a lenient disposition was inevitable once the assistant prosecutor agreed to drop the police battery charge – taking 5-year prison sentence off the table.
Thursday’s recent violence deserves a strong response. Regarding the earlier incident, I must ask: Were the police chief and the county prosecutor consulted before the officer battery charge was dropped?
We missed one teaching moment. How many more will it take?